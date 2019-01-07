×
Impact Wrestling News: Former Knockouts Champion returns at Impact Homecoming

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
79   //    07 Jan 2019, 08:16 IST

Rosemary has returned to confront her friend
Rosemary has returned to confront her friend

What's the story?

Rosemary has been absent from Impact TV for quite some time now. However, the Demon made her return at Impact Wrestling's Homecoming event to confront her former friend Allie.

In case you didn't know...

Rosemary and Allie formed an unexpected union back in 2017 and quickly became good friends. Dubbing themselves "The Demon and The Bunny," the duo were involved in some pretty entertaining storylines, as Allie attempted to humanize the former member of Decay.

Last summer, Rosemary was defeated by Su Yung, who took her Knockouts Championship and put her in a coffin, effectively writing her off of television. The reasoning behind this was that Rosemary had suffered a serious ACL injury at some point, and needed some time off to recover. She made a one-off appearance at Bound For Glory, helping Allie rescue Kiera Hogan from the Undead Realm.

However, this proved to be the turning point for Allie, who lost her soul and became Dark Allie, teaming with Su Yung. Tonight, when Su Yung and Allie attempted to rid themselves of Kiera Hogan, Allie's old friend returned.

The heart of the matter

Su Yung and Allie defeated Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace in a tag team match at Impact Wrestling: Homecoming. However, after the match, the dastardly duo attempted to toss Hogan into the coffin, sending her to the Undead Realm once again. This time around, though, Rosemary emerged from the coffin and wreaked havoc on Yung and her undead brides.

Rosemary attempted to bring Allie in for a head pat, but she ran away.

What's next?

With Rosemary finally back, Kiera Hogan may finally be able to bring Allie back from the grasps of Su Yung and her undead brides. Will the Demon and the Bunny be reunited, or will the darkness consume Allie?


Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
