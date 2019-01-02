Impact Wrestling News: Former X-Division Champion Trevor Lee leaves Impact wrestling

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST News 206 // 02 Jan 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another one bites the dust

What's the story?

Former three-time X Division Champion and Tag Team Champion Trevor Lee has officially announced that he has parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

At just 21 years old, Trevor Lee made his Impact Wrestling debut back in 2015 as apart of the invading Global Force Wrestling brand. He was apart of a tag team with Curt Hawkins at the time and the two would quickly become Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions, defeating The Wolves, but would drop the titles back to The Wolves just as quick, one week later.

Trevor would be officially picked up by Impact Wrestling shortly thereafter, and resurfaced in the company in February 2016, where he was joined by Shane Helms. Trevor would go onto have three successful X Division Championship reigns, and formed the Helms Dynasty tag team with Andrew Everett. Following the disbandment of the team, Trevor spent the rest of his Impact Wrestling career in the X Division, where he picked up his second and third Championship reigns.

The heart of the matter

The former three-time X Division Champion and Tag Team Champion Trevor Lee officially announced his departure from Impact Wrestling this past Tuesday. Over the previous two days, this news was expected by many, when Trevor responded to DJZ's Tweet about departing Impact Wrestling, saying he would see him soon.

Trevor Lee tweeted on his Impact departure, saying:

Today I am officially a Free Agent.

I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019

What's next?

As of this writing, it is currently unknown if WWE has any interest in signing the former X Division Champion. Although, WWE has signed several big names on the independent scene, as well as many former top Impact Wrestling stars over the past two years. So it is possible they may pick him up.

On a related note, WWE 205 Live General Manager and former Impact Wrestling Star Drake Maverick recently teased interest in bringing both Trevor Lee and DJZ to the 205 Live roster.

It is also possible that he could be picked up by All Elite Wrestling promotion, or even Ring of Honor.

Advertisement