×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact Wrestling Results: December 6th, 2018

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Feature
105   //    08 Dec 2018, 10:07 IST

No

Impact Wrestling Logo
Impact Wrestling Logo

We open up Impact Wrestling with an opening package showing highlights from last week’s broadcast, including Tommy Dreamer vs Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards locked in an Insane Asylum at Shady Acres and Gail Kim’s return!

We kick things off with Jake Crist from oVe versus Willie Mack in an Ultimate X Qualifier Match.

Ultimate X Qualifier Match - Jake Crist vs Willie Mack

Jake Crist gets taken down with a shoulder tackle by Willie Mack, followed up by a big dropkick by Mack. Mack takes control with a series of right hands. Crist goes for a diving cross body from the top, but it's countered into a Samoan Drop, then a Standing Moonsault by Mack for a near fall. Mack attempts an outside dive on Crist, but he catches him at the middle rope with a Super Kick, then a running dropkick off the apron. Crist sends Mack back into the ring, as Crist goes for the cover for a two count. 

Crist applies a rear naked chin lock. Mack fights out of the hold, but Crist counters with a huge boot to the face for the two count. Willie Mack fight back with a huge lariat, then a rolling uppercut, followed by a hard scoop slam and big leg drop sequence. Mack catches Crist, tosses him in the air and pops him with a huge forearm shot. Mack connects with the Codebreaker from the middle rope for the near fall.

Crist catches Mack on the top rope and attempts the Superplex, but gets countered into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Crist pops up and hits a Super Kick, then a Roundhouse Kick, followed by the German Suplex pin attempt for a two count, all in one beautiful series of moves.

Mack catches Crist with the Exploder Suplex in the corner for the two count. Mack please Crist in the tree of woe in the corner, then climbs up on the opposite turnbuckle. Interference by oVe members causes Crist to recover and catch Mack on the top rope. Jake Crist connects with a Super Cutter from the top rope to get the cover and pin fall victory.

Advertisement

Winner: Jake Crist

Backstage, we see Su Yung and “Dark” Allie backstage, as Allie is prepared to head out to the ring next as we head to commercial break. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling LAX Johnny Impact Raven Impact Wrestling Results Impact Wrestling Roster Impact Wrestling Champions
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: November 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Vs UK Results (9th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: 11-29-2018
RELATED STORY
Impact News: EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky states that he will...
RELATED STORY
9 Dream WWE Vs. Impact Wrestling Matches We Could See...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling vs The UK (September 9th, 2018) -...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Two major matches announced for...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Ortiz and Homicide continue bitter 'LAX Vs....
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us