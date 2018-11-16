×
Impact Wrestling Results: November 15, 2018

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
118   //    16 Nov 2018, 15:57 IST

Impact Wrestling Logo
Impact Wrestling Logo

Welcome to Impact Wrestling! Tonight’s show will be headlined by two incredible, action-packed bouts.

We will be seeing Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Johnny Impact go up against Matt Sydal in a non-title match. We will also Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage defend his title against Sami Callihan. All this and so much more, so without any further ado let’s head to ringside!

Tessa Blanchard vs. Ray Lyn

The match starts off with Tessa Blanchard attempting to take control but is surprised with a flurry of kicks to the body and face of our Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

Tessa fights back with some forearm shots that leads into a Press Slam-Facebreaker combination to Ray Lyn.

Tessa follows it up with a cutter, then stops away at Ray Lyn in the corner. Lyn tries to make a comeback, as she delivers a knee lift to Tessa’s jaw, then follows it up with a nice hurricanrana then a dropkick.

Tessa hits a few more blows, then finishes Ray Lyn off with the Running Turnbuckle Powerbomb, then a Buzzsaw DDT covers Ray Lyn and gets the three-count.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard gets on the microphone and calls out Taya Valkyrie. Tessa trash talks Taya until she comes out from the backstage area and chases Tessa Blanchard out of the ring and up the rampway.

Taya gets on the microphone and says their Knockouts Championship rematch will take place at Impact Homecoming on January 6th, 2019 at the Asylum in Nashville, TN.

Backstage Segments

Kevin Matthews (KM) has a discussion with Fallah Bah, telling him they will be facing L.A.X. tonight in a tag team match, hoping to impress Scarlett Bordeaux. After the break, we get a vignette promoting the arrival of a new group called “The Rascals”. Interesting!

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
