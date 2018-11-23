×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Impact Wrestling Results: November 22, 2018

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
173   //    23 Nov 2018, 11:20 IST

Impact Wrestling comes to you from Las Vegas, Nevada on this Thanksgiving Night.
Impact Wrestling comes to you from Las Vegas, Nevada on this Thanksgiving Night.

Hello gang and welcome to another exciting edition of Impact Wrestling. Tonight, we are celebrating Impact Wrestling on Thanksgiving Day and I am sure we will be witnessing some wild and crazy shenanigans. So, without any further ado, let’s get started with tonight’s program!

Backstage segment

We are welcomed by McKenzie Mitchell discussing the Turkey Train match, where the loser of the team will have to wear the Turkey Suit. Fallah Bahh joins McKenzie and starts saying “Bahh!”. Eli Drake comes in and talks about how he loves Pumpkin Pie.

He talks about how people are at home enjoying their Thanksgiving meal and how families will be watching Eli Drake entertain them.

Eli Drake’s Gravy Train Turkey Trot Flashback

We take a look back at least year’s Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot in our GWN Flashback Moment of the Week segment. We see Eddie Edwards get the win for his team as he rolls up Christopher Adonis (Chris Masters), as he is forced to wear the “dreaded Turkey Suit”. He refuses to wear the suit and walks off before being stopped by security.

Jeremy Borash reminds him that he made a promise to wear the suit if his team lost. He reluctantly is dragged back to the ring after attempting an escape.

Borash warns Adonis that if he does not apply the suit as contractually obligated, then Eli Drake must apply the suit. Eli says to forget about everything as they attempt to walk out. Both men are forced back to the ring by Impact Wrestling security.

Chris Adonis puts on the suit as the crowd is loving every second of this. A food fight ensues among all the wrestlers at ringside.

Backstage Segment

Fallah Bahh chooses the first member of his team at random drawing. He chooses KM (Kevin Matthews). Both men are excited for their pairing as KM says he has Fallah’s back and vice versa. We cut to a commercial break.

When we return from break, Eli Drake chooses the first member of his team via random drawing. He chooses Katarina Lee. Eli doesn’t seem to happy with his choice.

Katarina talks about her family heritage in relation to Thanksgiving and how lucky Eli should be. Eli says he had hoped he would have picked someone that would measure up to the size of KM.

Turkey Bowl 2007

In another GWN Flashback Moment of the Week segment, we see a Turkey Bowl match from 2007 between “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Chris Sabin. Great fast paced, back-and-forth action as we would expect from these three Impact Wrestling alumni.

Samoa Joe goes over with the Muscle Buster on AJ Styles to win the $25,000 Turkey Bowl Prize. AJ Styles must now wear the Turkey Suit. Much to his dismay, AJ applies the suit.

Backstage Segment

KM and Fallah Bahh choose their next tag team partner. Their partner is revealed to be Kikutaro. He cuts a promo in Spanish, as KM and Fallah Bahh mark out. We go to a commercial break.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Eli Drake Scarlett Bordeaux Impact Wrestling Results Impact Wrestling Roster Impact Wrestling Champions
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Impact Wrestling Results: November 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Vs UK Results (9th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling announces...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Chris Jericho reveals his Impact...
RELATED STORY
Interview: In conversation with Impact Wrestling World...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Austin Aries to miss Impact...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling vs The UK (September 9th, 2018) -...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Final Hour Results (08/11/18)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us