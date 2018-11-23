Impact Wrestling Results: November 22, 2018

Impact Wrestling comes to you from Las Vegas, Nevada on this Thanksgiving Night.

Hello gang and welcome to another exciting edition of Impact Wrestling. Tonight, we are celebrating Impact Wrestling on Thanksgiving Day and I am sure we will be witnessing some wild and crazy shenanigans. So, without any further ado, let’s get started with tonight’s program!

Backstage segment

We are welcomed by McKenzie Mitchell discussing the Turkey Train match, where the loser of the team will have to wear the Turkey Suit. Fallah Bahh joins McKenzie and starts saying “Bahh!”. Eli Drake comes in and talks about how he loves Pumpkin Pie.

He talks about how people are at home enjoying their Thanksgiving meal and how families will be watching Eli Drake entertain them.

Eli Drake’s Gravy Train Turkey Trot Flashback

We take a look back at least year’s Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot in our GWN Flashback Moment of the Week segment. We see Eddie Edwards get the win for his team as he rolls up Christopher Adonis (Chris Masters), as he is forced to wear the “dreaded Turkey Suit”. He refuses to wear the suit and walks off before being stopped by security.

Jeremy Borash reminds him that he made a promise to wear the suit if his team lost. He reluctantly is dragged back to the ring after attempting an escape.

Borash warns Adonis that if he does not apply the suit as contractually obligated, then Eli Drake must apply the suit. Eli says to forget about everything as they attempt to walk out. Both men are forced back to the ring by Impact Wrestling security.

Chris Adonis puts on the suit as the crowd is loving every second of this. A food fight ensues among all the wrestlers at ringside.

Backstage Segment

Fallah Bahh chooses the first member of his team at random drawing. He chooses KM (Kevin Matthews). Both men are excited for their pairing as KM says he has Fallah’s back and vice versa. We cut to a commercial break.

When we return from break, Eli Drake chooses the first member of his team via random drawing. He chooses Katarina Lee. Eli doesn’t seem to happy with his choice.

Katarina talks about her family heritage in relation to Thanksgiving and how lucky Eli should be. Eli says he had hoped he would have picked someone that would measure up to the size of KM.

Turkey Bowl 2007

In another GWN Flashback Moment of the Week segment, we see a Turkey Bowl match from 2007 between “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Chris Sabin. Great fast paced, back-and-forth action as we would expect from these three Impact Wrestling alumni.

Samoa Joe goes over with the Muscle Buster on AJ Styles to win the $25,000 Turkey Bowl Prize. AJ Styles must now wear the Turkey Suit. Much to his dismay, AJ applies the suit.

Backstage Segment

KM and Fallah Bahh choose their next tag team partner. Their partner is revealed to be Kikutaro. He cuts a promo in Spanish, as KM and Fallah Bahh mark out. We go to a commercial break.

