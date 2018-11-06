IMPACT Wrestling returns to Las Vegas for tapings of weekly TV Show

TORONTO | LAS VEGAS -- IMPACT Wrestling returns to The Fight Capital – Las Vegas, Nevada – for the first time in five years, with three consecutive nights of action-packed professional wrestling at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Nov. 11-13.

The IMPACT roster is led by World Champion Johnny Impact who also has been capturing headlines this fall as one of the most popular contestants on the current season of Survivor, airing Wednesday nights on CBS TV. Impact is married to Taya Valkyrie, who is the No. 1 contender to the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, now held by third-generation wrestler Tessa Blanchard, who is following in the wrestling boots of her dad (Tully Blanchard), her stepfather (Magnum TA) and her grandfather (Joe Blanchard).

IMPACT Wrestling also features Kevin “Killer” Kross, a Las Vegas resident who works as a private executive protection bodyguard for world-renowned celebrities and musicians.

Another noteworthy name on the IMPACT roster is Moose, who played 62 games in the NFL from 2006-2012 after a career at Syracuse University.

The shows in Las Vegas will be taped to air on the company’s flagship weekly TV show IMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night (10 p.m. ET) on Pop TV across the U.S. The live events will kick off nightly at 6p.m. PT.

Johnny Impact has been wrestling professionally since 2002 and is a crossover star, appearing on various TV shows and adding numerous film credits to his resume, including Boone: The Bounty Hunter, which he created, co-wrote and served as executive producer. Impact’s latest film project is the horror-thriller film Strange Nature, which premiered on Sept. 22.

The three November IMPACT Wrestling shows in Las Vegas will be followed by three more shows in Las Vegas, also held at Sam’s Town, on Feb. 15-17, 2019.