Impact Wrestling Rumors: Killer Kross requested release from Impact after not receiving pay raise

What will become of Killer Kross' run in Impact?

What's the story?

Killer Kross burst onto the scene last year in Impact Wrestling as the 'X Marks the Spot' attacker. Although he experienced a good push upon signing with Impact, the talented grappler has reportedly asked for his release from Impact, stating that he wanted a pay raise. Cultaholic.com broke the news of the situation via a report from PWInsider.com.

In case you didn't know...

Kross made a literal impact right away as he targeted numerous personalities with backstage attacks. He eventually aligned himself with then champion Austin Aries but has been involved in a program with Johnny Impact among others.

The heart of the matter

Kross originally signed a three-year contract with Impact Wrestling but a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider reveals that Kross is currently "unhappy with the multi-year deal he signed a year ago" and that he "wanted a raise based on the perception of his market value." His desire for a raise is likely due to the fact that he received interest from both New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE shortly after he made his debut for Impact Wrestling.

Cultaholic.com also mentions that he was seeking a guaranteed deal as opposed to being paid on a per appearance basis, which was the way his contract was currently written. Johnson's report also mentions that Kross "hasn't been keen on how he's been presented creatively, but the main issue remains money."

Kross instantly made Impact more unpredictable as he would randomly attack anyone backstage before being revealed to the world. He challenged for the Impact Heavyweight Championship and had been a main-event presence. More details from Johnson’s sources note that "Kross pushed for a six-figure guaranteed deal that far exceeds his current contract. Impact reportedly did offer him a restructured three-year deal with a raise."

He rejected the new offer because the "terms are below what Kross apparently sought." After a compromise on a restructuring of his deal could not be reached, Kross allegedly asked for his release from the company within the last two weeks. Additionally, Johnson's report mentions that Impact doesn't plan on releasing him and that the two sides are still on good terms.

The new situation with Kross and his contract status comes on the heels of Impact firing Eli Drake before his current contract expired at the end of May.

What's next?

Will Impact release one of its most unique superstars? Probably not due to the plethora of promotions that would love to have Kross as a member of their rosters.

Superstars across the entire business have asked for releases for numerous reasons, so it apparently isn't just a problem in the WWE.