Former Impact Wrestling veteran officially announces his retirement from Professional Wrestling

Doug Williams bids adieu

What's the story?

Veteran British wrestler Doug Williams has officially announced his retirement from Professional Wrestling earlier today at Progress Wrestling's biggest show of all time, Chapter 76: Hello Wembley.

In case you didn't know...

Doug Williams is best known for his work with TNA (Impact Wrestling) where he is a former one-time Television Champion, two-time TNA X-Division Champion, and a former TNA World Tag Team Champion as well.

During Williams' tenure with TNA, he mostly worked as a tag team wrestler with fellow British superstar Nick Aldis (then known as Magnus) as not only did the two men hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships but also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships as well after defeating Team 3D to eventually become double champions.

In the past, Williams has also competed for OVW, Ring of Honor, and even Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The heart of the matter

After initially winning the vacant Progress Atlas Championship at Chapter 69: Be Here Now by defeating Joseph Conners, Rampage Brown and Rob Lynch, earlier this evening at Progress Chapter 76, Doug Williams put both his Atlas Title and his Pro Wrestling career on the line in a singles match against Trent Seven and eventually came out on the losing side.

Following his hard-fought loss to British Strong Style member Trent Seven, Williams, unfortunately, had to call it a day, as he has now finally decided to hang up his boots following a prestigious 25-year career in the Pro Wrestling industry and that too in front a jam-packed SSE in Wembley, London.

What's next?

Doug Williams was truly considered as one of the finest veterans of the business and the former Impact Wrestling superstar has certainly had a huge impact on the entire business in overall.

Following a 25-year-old career, it is now pretty unlikely that Williams will make another return to Professional Wrestling.