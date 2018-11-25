×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Indie News: MLW Champion currently out with injury

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
40   //    25 Nov 2018, 08:35 IST

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have become two of the most popular stars outside of the WWE
Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have become two of the most popular stars outside of the WWE

What's the story?

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. are two of the most sought-after talents in the pro wrestling world. At this point, they're spending the majority of their time working for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA and are currently the Major League Wrestling Tag Team Champions. However, it looks like the Lucha Bros won't end 2018 with any title defenses.

In case you didn't know...

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have held the Major League Wrestling Tag Team Titles for five months now, defeating Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta and Leo Brien & Michael Patrick for the belts in a three-way elimination match back in June. Since then, the duo has gone to war with the likes of Rich Swann & ACH, and Rey Horus & Drago.

Recently, the duo picked up Konnan to work as their new manager after splitting with Salina de La Renta earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has revealed that Rey Fenix has injured his groin and will be out for the rest of the year. The luchador was facing Cavernario at CMLL's Leyenda de Plata tournament when the injury took place. At this point, there's no definite timetable for Fenix's return, nor are there any plans to take the MLW Tag Team Titles away from the Lucha Bros.

What's next?

MLW's next set of tapings will take place this December. While Fenix won't be able to team with Pentagon Jr. until 2019, hopefully, the duo will be able to hold on to their tag team titles. It would be a shame to see Fenix end this year on such a poor note after he and Pentagon Jr. have taken the wrestling world by storm this year.

While they were already extremely popular prior to this year, their time with MLW and Impact Wrestling has really elevated them in the eyes of many fans and critics. Hopefully, Fenix's injury isn't worse than it seems, and he'll be back in the ring in no time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Indie News: David Arquette suffers a gruesome injury 
RELATED STORY
Interview: In conversation with Impact Wrestling World...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Impact Wrestling Star legitimately threatened...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake on rooming with Dean...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling announces...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: In Conversation With Impact Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Fenix talks about Rey...
RELATED STORY
5 Impact matches that could be WWE main events
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Pentagon, Fenix & Taya discuss the difference...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us