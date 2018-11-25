Indie News: MLW Champion currently out with injury

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have become two of the most popular stars outside of the WWE

What's the story?

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. are two of the most sought-after talents in the pro wrestling world. At this point, they're spending the majority of their time working for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA and are currently the Major League Wrestling Tag Team Champions. However, it looks like the Lucha Bros won't end 2018 with any title defenses.

In case you didn't know...

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have held the Major League Wrestling Tag Team Titles for five months now, defeating Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta and Leo Brien & Michael Patrick for the belts in a three-way elimination match back in June. Since then, the duo has gone to war with the likes of Rich Swann & ACH, and Rey Horus & Drago.

Recently, the duo picked up Konnan to work as their new manager after splitting with Salina de La Renta earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has revealed that Rey Fenix has injured his groin and will be out for the rest of the year. The luchador was facing Cavernario at CMLL's Leyenda de Plata tournament when the injury took place. At this point, there's no definite timetable for Fenix's return, nor are there any plans to take the MLW Tag Team Titles away from the Lucha Bros.

What's next?

MLW's next set of tapings will take place this December. While Fenix won't be able to team with Pentagon Jr. until 2019, hopefully, the duo will be able to hold on to their tag team titles. It would be a shame to see Fenix end this year on such a poor note after he and Pentagon Jr. have taken the wrestling world by storm this year.

While they were already extremely popular prior to this year, their time with MLW and Impact Wrestling has really elevated them in the eyes of many fans and critics. Hopefully, Fenix's injury isn't worse than it seems, and he'll be back in the ring in no time.