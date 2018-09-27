Indie News: Top Independent star suffers gruesome injury, reportedly sidelined for 10 months

Bad times don't last, but Bad Boys do!

What's the story?

After recently suffering a gruesome knee injury at an Independent show, 'The Bad Boy' Joey Janela took it to the social media and posted an update regarding his recent injury.

In case you didn't know...

During a recently concluded show at Game Changer Wrestling in New Jersey, top Indie superstar Joey Janela suffered a brutal knee injury during his singles match against Psicosis. As noted, Janela suffered the injury while performing a dive to the outside and eventually ended up landing heavily on his knee.

Despite the injury, Janela would go on to somehow finish a shortened match by delivering a superkick to Psicosis, as he would later take it to the microphone and apologize to the New Jersey audience.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this month, at the inaugural All In event, Joey Janela competed in a hardcore singles match against Bullet Club's Hangman Page and went on to impress a large portion of the Pro Wrestling fanbase thanks to his outstanding performance in Chicago.

Thank you Fans, Friends, Wrestlers & Promoters for reaching out the past few days, it’s really has gotten me through! ❤️ Really had no clue of how damaged it was but here’s the update to all that fun stuff! 😔 see you down the road, Take care! Love you all! pic.twitter.com/8tHBO8qBKz — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 26, 2018

However, despite riding at an all-time high momentum, Janela, following an MRI scan, has unfortunately confirmed that he has suffered a host of injuries and will be sidelined for the next few months, subsequently missing the entirety of 2018.

Here’s the list, (not the good @IAmJericho one) impaction fracture of medial femoral condyle might be even worse then I thought... gonna find a good orthopedic to figure everything out!! I will keep everyone updated!!! pic.twitter.com/ZC2cVwfwLU — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 26, 2018

The list of injuries are:

* Complete or near complete PCL tear

* Complete tear of the MCL distally

* Impaction fracture of the medial femoral condyle

* Mild bone contusion of the lateral tibial plateau

* Sprain of the fibular collateral ligament

* Partial tear of the medial patellofemoral ligament

* ACL sprain

* Small knee effusion

In addition to it, Pro Wrestling Sheet has also noted that Janela will be out for at least the next 10-months and will definitely require surgery on his knee.

What's next?

Joey Janela's injury is definitely a gruesome one and we wish him a speedy recovery ahead.