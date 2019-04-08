Indie wrestling news: Enzo Amore in new All That Remains music video

Former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore

What's the story?

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, now aspiring rapper Enzo Amore plays a role in the latest video from heavy metal band, All That Remains "Everything's Wrong".

In case you didn't know...

Seen as one of the best talkers on the mic, both in NXT and during his time on the main roster, Enzo Amore first got notoriety when partnered with the Big Cass and then later as the Cruiserweight Champion.

Amore was still champion when he was dismissed from the WWE. With his scheduled title defence against Cedric Alexander at Royal Rumble 2018 cancelled, Amore was let go the next day and the title was vacated.

He would make his presence felt in the WWE again after he showed up at the Survivor Series PPV on November 28th, 2018, which also was the same day he released his full-length album.

The heart of the matter

Metal band All That Remains released a video for their latest single, "Everything's Wrong" from the album 'Victim of the New Disease' which feature Enzo Amore in one of the main acting roles. The concept is Amore is attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding, who he clearly still loves.

All That Remains is the wedding band in the video and frontman Phil Labonte told Revolver magazine that Amore did a great job in the video, saying, "He really did a great job in the lead role. [Guitarist] Mike Martin is a big wrestling fan and Enzo was a pro in the WWE for a while. He's great on the mic and we think he did a great job capturing the feeling we were look for."

Not one to shy away from sharing his thoughts and feelings, Amore attracted some attention online after posting a video while shopping for some WWE Action Figures in which he calls Carmella a "B*tch".

What's next?

It looks Enzo and Big Cass are a tag team once again after appearing at a recent ROH event.

