Indy Wrestling News: PAC (Neville) faces Zack Sabre Jr. at RevPRO Cockpit 37

PAC (Neville)

Big news coming out RevPRO wrestling today, as they have announced a major headlining match. Zack Sabre Jr. will be going one-on-one against former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion, PAC (a.k.a. Neville).

PAC (Neville) made his return to the Independent Wrestling scene following his "official" WWE release on August 24. In the months prior to his official release by the WWE, PAC was going through contract disputes with the organization. These disputes led to PAC apparently "quitting" the company as he walked out before an episode of Monday Night RAW, in October 2017.

Neville's walkout was due to his unhappiness with the direction of his character, among speculation that he was going to lose to Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, a creative move that he was not happy with at all. His contract was officially "frozen" in January 2018, as WWE chose to let Neville ride out his contract until it was up in August.

Neville made his return to the Indy Wrestling scene with an appearance for Dragon Gate on October 2nd, a promotion he has not wrestled for in over six years. Aside from Dragon Gate, he has taken bookings for Over The Top Wrestling, BWR Wonderland, Defiant Wrestling and RevPRO.

RevPRO has recently announced that PAC (Neville) will be headlining their January 6, 2019 show in London, England entitled: "Live At The Cockpit 37". After wrestling for Dragon Gate for the last several months, PAC will be wrestling for RevPRO against Zack Sabre Jr. in a match that most likely will be their main event.

You may catch PAC (Neville) on January 6th at RevPRO as he wrestles Zack Sabre Jr. Additionally, you may catch PAC (Neville) wrestle for Dragon Gate on December 4th live from Korakuen Hall as part of "Fantastic Gate 2018" wrestling Masato Yoshino for the "Open the Dragon Gate" Championship at 6:15pm (EST).