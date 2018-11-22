Interview: In conversation with Impact Wrestling World Champion Johnny Impact

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 15 // 22 Nov 2018, 10:53 IST

We caught up with Johnny Impact and it was awesome!

Despite all the controversy surrounding his win at Bound for Glory, with the Austin Aries incident' Johnny Impact has proved himself to be a worthy top-tier superstar. Putting on absolute clinics with the likes of Killer Kross, Fenix and Matt Sydal, Impact's reign has been nothing short of amazing.

I had a chance to catch up with the reigning Impact Wrestling Champion and ask him a few questions during the Impact Wrestling teleconference. As always, I'd like you folks to chime in and let me know what you thought of the interview and indeed, Impact's reign as the World Champion. Here is how our conversation went.

You've wrestled for promotions all around the world. What does being the Impact Wrestling World Champion mean to you?

Impact: When you're the Champion of anything, it means you're the guy. You're the man pulling the wagon for that promotion. You're the brand ambassador. You're representing Impact.

And I feel like right now, I'm representing Impact. I'm the man standing at the top of the Impact mountain, so to speak. And it's an incredible honour. Especially with how talented the current roster is.

And the positive momentum that Impact has created and sustained, in my opinion, since Slammiversary. I feel like we at Impact are really turning around the perception of Impact Wrestling.

And to be the guy, leading the charge, standing in front of everyone, while that change is happening is a huge honour.

You recently took on Fenix and Matt Sydal in incredible matches. What did you think of both opponents?

Impact: Any time you have an incredible match is because there are two incredible opponents...pro wrestlers...in the ring. And I've said it on the record about both Fenix and Matt Sydal, that I believe that both those guys are among the most talented wrestlers in the world.

At any time, I can see either one of those guys becoming a World Champion and representing Impact. I'm glad that at the end of the match that I had with Fenix and the one that I had with Matt Sydal, that that wasn't the case, that I continued to represent Impact. But having a great match with somebody involves both participants.

Allie's been part of a very Lucha Underground-esque story with Su Yung recently. What's your take on Impact Wrestling adopting the Lucha Underground style of storytelling?

Impact: I've always been a big fan of Allie and it's pretty cool to see her go darker because behind the scenes and on screen, she's so bubbly and so full of positive energy that this dark Allie is really interesting to me. And, as far as following the Lucha Underground idea of involving a supernatural darkness, that's really cool for me to see.

But it's also something that Impact has done for quite a while with several other characters that are escaping my mind right now. I'm a fan of that stuff. I like wrestling that has the courage to really push the limits.

And even with The Undertaker being undead, the Brothers of Destruction, the element of the supernatural has been something that's been plugged into professional wrestling for years and year and years. And I think it's cool.

It's one thing about professional wrestling that attracted me to it as a kid...it's cool to see it happening with Allie.

Is there anyone in Lucha Underground right now that you think would be ideal for Impact Wrestling?

Impact: A lot of the guys are. Are you familiar with Daga?

Yes. Absolutely.

Impact: Daga, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. Ridiculously talented. He's part of the same group with Taya and with Pentagon. He's doing his thing in Mexico. He's in Japan right now. He, not a lot of people know this, had a very badly sprained ankle during Season 4 of Lucha Underground. Worked around it.

No one even really noticed. He's someone I feel, has a lot to offer at Impact Wrestling. The Worldwide Underground for example with PJ Black and Jack Evans are also two of the most talented guys in the world also. Especially PJ is one of my best friends in the world too.

I would like to see him end up in Impact. I know that there are a couple of other promotions planning to sign PJ currently. Luchasaurus. Vibora from Lucha Underground. Also, one of my best friends and I know that there are a couple of major promotions trying to sign him.

