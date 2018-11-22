Kenny Casanova of WOHW Publishers opens up about Late Vader's autobiography

It's time, it's time, it's Vader time

Kenny Casanova of WOHW Publishers recently announced that the late Vader's autobiography is almost complete. Here is what he said about the late Vader's autobiography.

SK: Does the Vader Autobiography have a title yet?

Casanova: The title of the autobiography is Vader Time with the subtitle The Life Story Leon White, Modern-Day Gladiator.

SK: Due to Vader passing, was there any uncertainty the book might not get finished?

Casanova: We always knew that the book would come out whether he was with us or not. He prepared everything in the unfortunate event at the book was to be released postmortem. He looked at the book in his final days as being his Hall of Fame, as WWE has yet to induct him.

SK: After Vader passed, did any family members help to finish the autobiography?

Casanova: His son Jesse White is helping. After Jesse White finishes, the book will be released with a number of other cool Vader merchandise items as a promotion.

SK: What can fans expect from the book?

Casanova: Vader really wanted the book to come out and spent many hours on it. A year or so ago I went down to Dallas, and really work through some sections with him. Looks like his wrestling career, he was very particular, and I think because of this the fans will have an awesome product of 400 pages or more covering his entire career.

The foreword's written by "The Hardcore Legend" himself, Mick Foley. Fan's will thoroughly enjoy reading it.

SK: What was it like working with Vader?

Casanova: Knowing that he might pass before the book was actually released, we sat at a restaurant one night, and he signed a ton of decals that are just like blank stickers that we could put in some of the books so people could have autographed copies. That’s how forward thinking he was when it came to the book.

To keep up to date on the book and its release, click here.