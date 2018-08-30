Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kenny Omega reveals reaction to claiming top spot on PWI 500 list

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
205   //    30 Aug 2018, 01:24 IST

K
Kenny Omega, PWI's number 1 wrestler in the world.

What's the story?

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has said he is "very happy" to be ranked #1 on this year's Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 list.

In case you didn't know

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 500 list is an annual list, celebrating the top 500 wrestlers in the world.

This year's rankings were determined from wrestler's performances from July 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

This year, Kenny Omega took the top spot, with reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles taking 2nd, Kazuchika Okada 3rd, and former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking 4th place.

Roman Reigns, who captured the top spot in 2016 came 7th, with former WWE superstar Cody coming 8th.

The heart of the matter.

The news was broken to Omega during a recording of the Ross Report, where he was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross.

"That’s not the news I expected to hear early in the morning,” Omega said after a moment of reflection. “I’m very happy to hear. It’s quite the honor. Thank you."

Omega continued to thank those responsible for the decision, before saying how there is plenty more to come.

"There's still the G1. There’s the Jericho cruise (Chris Jericho’s Rock ’n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea in October). There are a lot of cool things that are yet to happen this year.”

The decision to award Omega the top spot comes after an impressive year for the Canadian, including highlights such as defeating Chris Jericho in January and ending the 720-day reign of Kazuchika Okada as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The feud between Omega and Okada has been praised by fans and people within the business, alike.

What's next?

The full list of the 2018 PWI 500 can be viewed in the latest edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

It can also be found for purchase online at www.pwi-online.com

Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Kenny Omega
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
NJPW News: Kenny Omega tops PWI 500 this year
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega tops 2018 PWI 500 list; Aj...
RELATED STORY
Kenny Omega on how to approach him & what more people...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes gives his thoughts on the...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White on...
RELATED STORY
7 Possible Outside Entrants in G1 Climax 28, Ranked From...
RELATED STORY
PREVIEW: G1 Special in San Francisco
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: G1 Climax 28 starts off with two huge surprises 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Rey Mysterio is set to make a return to New...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us