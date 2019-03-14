×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Legendary Producer/Director David Sahadi Joins Capitol Wrestling Management

Press Release
NEWS
News
10   //    14 Mar 2019, 07:42 IST

Since their inception in 2017, Capitol Wrestling has focused on being the “new wave” of professional wrestling television, utilizing the vision of legendary producer and director Dan Bynum as senior producer, and Zane Decker guiding the vision and evolution of the weekly 30 minute series.

Now, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce award-winning director and producer for WWE and Impact Wrestling, David Sahadi, as a senior and executive producer and executive broadcasting consultant effective March 12th, 2019.

David is best known for his work as a creative executive at WWE, where he conceived, wrote, produced and launched ambitious creative and marketing campaigns and directed over 300 national commercials, three of which aired in the Super Bowl. This work earned him 26 PROMAX Gold Medallion Awards and a National Sports Emmy.

“I have not been this excited about the business - as a whole - in nearly 20 years,” Sahadi commented. “And to be a part of a company that has such a unique and innovative style, and a team that exudes so much passion, really has me amped! Looking forward to helping build Capitol Wrestling into a global sensation.”

Capitol Wrestling has been seen by 1.3 million viewers in 2018, and is distributed worldwide via FITE, the Global Wrestling Network, Fight Network UK, Nothing Else On TV, Shuaijiao in China, as well as launching in Zimbabwe on their national station, ZBC, and has launched a long-term marketing relationship with Las Vegas based Magic 7 Media.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
Capitol Wrestling to launch in China via Shuaijiao
RELATED STORY
Capitol Wrestling to make Nashville debut at Marathon Music Works on August 11th
RELATED STORY
6 Least memorable pro wrestling champions
RELATED STORY
10 Examples of Pro Wrestling Jargon
RELATED STORY
3 moments that ruined pro-wrestling
RELATED STORY
10 Most embarrassing live TV moments in Pro-Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Madison Rayne reveals what brought her back to Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst pro wrestling character changes, and 5 of the best
RELATED STORY
15 Best Wrestling Comebacks
RELATED STORY
WWE : 10 Wrestling Soul Mates of the Modern Era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us