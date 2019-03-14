Legendary Producer/Director David Sahadi Joins Capitol Wrestling Management

Since their inception in 2017, Capitol Wrestling has focused on being the “new wave” of professional wrestling television, utilizing the vision of legendary producer and director Dan Bynum as senior producer, and Zane Decker guiding the vision and evolution of the weekly 30 minute series.

Now, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce award-winning director and producer for WWE and Impact Wrestling, David Sahadi, as a senior and executive producer and executive broadcasting consultant effective March 12th, 2019.

David is best known for his work as a creative executive at WWE, where he conceived, wrote, produced and launched ambitious creative and marketing campaigns and directed over 300 national commercials, three of which aired in the Super Bowl. This work earned him 26 PROMAX Gold Medallion Awards and a National Sports Emmy.

“I have not been this excited about the business - as a whole - in nearly 20 years,” Sahadi commented. “And to be a part of a company that has such a unique and innovative style, and a team that exudes so much passion, really has me amped! Looking forward to helping build Capitol Wrestling into a global sensation.”

Capitol Wrestling has been seen by 1.3 million viewers in 2018, and is distributed worldwide via FITE, the Global Wrestling Network, Fight Network UK, Nothing Else On TV, Shuaijiao in China, as well as launching in Zimbabwe on their national station, ZBC, and has launched a long-term marketing relationship with Las Vegas based Magic 7 Media.

