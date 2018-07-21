Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Legends of today: 10 active wrestlers who are already legendary

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    21 Jul 2018, 12:48 IST

AJ
AJ Styles and Kenny Omega

The word 'legend' isn't thrown about lightly in the world of pro wrestling. Typically, a wrestler has to be retired and/or dead to earn such a lofty designation.

But this is not always the case. Sometimes, a wrestler comes down the pike and proves that they are indeed legendary even early in their career. We salute those heroes who inspire fans and wrestlers alike to make the best even better.

Here are ten active wrestlers who are already legends.

#1 Christopher Daniels

<p>

One of the few men to wrestle for WCW, ECW, WWE, ROH and TNA, Daniels has always been regarded as one of the greatest in ring talents in the industry.

The belts he has collected over the years attest to his greatness. Daniels has held the ROH World title, the TNA X Division championship as well as tag titles in both those promotions. He has also won thirty other titles for various independent promotions and is as well traveled and worldly as a wrestler can possibly be.

But it's Daniels's charisma and rock steady work on the microphone that gives him that extra edge.

Why he's already a legend: With a career spanning nearly three decades, numerous accolades, and the absolute unconditional respect of fans and peers alike, Daniels is a living legend who still puts on top quality matches well into his forties.


Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
