5 Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champions

In recent months, Impact Wrestling has enjoyed something of a renascence. Slammiversary 2018 caught the attention of the wrestling world and has drawn new viewers to Impact's weekly TV Show. Some of these new viewers have no idea of the history of Impact and its Championships. I want to take a look at the five longest reigning Impact World Champions in the companies history

From June 2002 to May 2007 Impact, then known as TNA, had a working relationship with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). During that period they used the NWA World Championship as their main title. The NWA abruptly ended the relationship with TNA and pulled the World Championship from their programming. This left TNA without a World Championship and so they were forced to create their own. They crowned Kurt Angle as their first World Champion after he beat Sting and Christian Cage in a triple threat match at Sacrifice 2007. This is the Championship I am counting the longest reigns of and not the NWA Worlds Championship.

#5 Kurt Angle (180 days; 16 Oct 2007 - 13 April 08)

Kurt Angle is a six-time Impact World Champion, with a combined 608 days as champion. He was also the first ever Impact World Champion, however, he only held the championship for a day because he was stripped of the title on the next episode of Impact. This also makes him the shortest reigning champion. His longest reign was his third, which lasted 180 days. He won the title on the October 25th 2007 episode of Impact by defeating Sting. That episode aired on a tape delay, so he technically won the title on October 16th 2007. He lost the title at Lockdown 2008 to Samoa Joe in a steel cage match.

Angle played a huge part in the growth of Impact since his début for the company in 2006 and at one point Angle held every title in Impact at the same time.

