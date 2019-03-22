×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Love Of Wrestling presents Europe's biggest wrestling event

Press Release
NEWS
News
4   //    22 Mar 2019, 11:09 IST

EUROPE FIRST EXCLUSIVE

 - Mark Calaway aka the Undertaker - 

  • Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name The Undertaker, is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has held 17 championships, within WWF/WWE he is a four-time champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion, one-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a one time WWF Hardcore Champion. Outside of the WWE he is a one-time USWA United World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time WCWA Texas Hardcore Champion. 

UK FIRST EXCLUSIVE

- Sid Vicious - 

  • He is best known under the ring names Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, Sycho Sid, or simply Sid, and for his work in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE). Eudy is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice. In addition to world title success, Eudy held the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once, among other accolades. 

EXCLUSIVE

-Chris Jericho

 - Christopher Keith Irvine better known by his ring name Chris Jericho, is an American-born Canadian professional wrestler, musician, author and actor who is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In professional wrestling, Jericho is best known for appearances in WWE between 1999 and 2018. Noted for his over-the-top, rock star persona, Jericho has been named by journalists and industry colleagues as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Chris will be covering our event on his podcast, which we are really excited about. Check it out here - 

Advertisement

http://www.chrisjericho.com/podcaster/ 

Wrestling guests: Images - HERE

Tickets - HERE

  1. Mark Calaway - The Undertaker
  2. Chris Jericho - The Alpha - Saturday only
  3. Bret Hart - Hall of Famer
  4. Ric Fair - Hall of Famer
  5. Ted DiBiase - Hall of Famer
  6. Sid Vicious - Hall of Famer
  7. Pete Dunne - WWE United Kingdom Champion - Saturday only
  8. Booker - Hall of Famer
  9. Amy Dumas aka Lita - Hall of Famer
  10. Hacksaw Jim Duggan - Hall of Famer
  11. Scott Hall - Hall of Famer
  12. Kevin Nash - Hall of Famer
  13. Danielle Moinet aka Summer Rae
  14. Kelly Kelly - Barbie Blank - Sunday only
  15. Christian Cage - WJay Reso
  16. Brutus Beefcake - Ed Leslie
  17. Steve Lombardi aka The Brooklyn Brawler
  18. Eric Bischoff
  19. Virgil
  20. Jimmy Hart - Hall of Famer
  21. Tenille Dashwood aka Emma
  22. Jeff Jarrett - Hall of Famer
  23. Marty Jannetty
  24. Chris Jericho - Saturday only
  25. Rob Van Dam 

** MULTIPLE PHOTO SHOOTS - UK EXCLUSIVES** - 

images - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tag-team-specials

  • Ted DiBiase & Virgil 
  • Kevin Nash & Scott Hall - (The Outsiders)
  • Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Eric Bischoff (NWO Reunion)

** PLEASE NOTE - special multiple photo shoots are available and Single photoshoots too - for options click HERE **

Plus

  • Live Q&As
  • LIVE Wrestling by Future Shock (6pm-9pm) - T-Bone is joining in!!
  • Full-scale wrestling props and set recreations

Attractions - HERE

  • Life size vehicles 

After show party - Tickets HERE

Tickets = https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tickets

  • Press passes - please fill out the form and we would require a preview (video or article) & review (photos and print) PLEASE EMAIL PREVIEWS BEFORE EVENT TO THIS EMAIL. Thank you

Then fill in this form for accreditation - HERE

Any questions please feel free to let us know. 

***Sponsorship: Please feel free to request one of our media packs for fantastic deals*** 

Social Media Announcements:-

Web - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/guests

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/FTLOWrestlingUK/

  • Twitter @ftlowrestling
  • Instagram - ftlowrestling

YouTube - monopolyevents

  • Ticket hotline: 0344 800 0410

Tickets - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tickets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
Love Of Wrestling presents Europe's biggest wrestling event
RELATED STORY
10 Legendary Pro Wrestling Rivalries
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling: 10 Pro Wrestlers who could be Hollywood Superstars
RELATED STORY
15 Best Wrestling Comebacks
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Backstage news on Austin Aries' controversial Impact Wrestling departure 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Wrestling Stories of 2018 
RELATED STORY
10 Ridiculous Wrestling gimmicks that worked anyway.
RELATED STORY
10 Examples of Pro Wrestling Jargon
RELATED STORY
6 Least memorable pro wrestling champions
RELATED STORY
10 Best Clotheslines in Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us