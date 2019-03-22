Love Of Wrestling presents Europe's biggest wrestling event

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 22 Mar 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EUROPE FIRST EXCLUSIVE

- Mark Calaway aka the Undertaker -

Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name The Undertaker, is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has held 17 championships, within WWF/WWE he is a four-time champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion, one-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a one time WWF Hardcore Champion. Outside of the WWE he is a one-time USWA United World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time WCWA Texas Hardcore Champion.

UK FIRST EXCLUSIVE

- Sid Vicious -

He is best known under the ring names Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, Sycho Sid, or simply Sid, and for his work in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE). Eudy is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice. In addition to world title success, Eudy held the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once, among other accolades.

EXCLUSIVE

-Chris Jericho

- Christopher Keith Irvine better known by his ring name Chris Jericho, is an American-born Canadian professional wrestler, musician, author and actor who is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In professional wrestling, Jericho is best known for appearances in WWE between 1999 and 2018. Noted for his over-the-top, rock star persona, Jericho has been named by journalists and industry colleagues as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Chris will be covering our event on his podcast, which we are really excited about. Check it out here -

Advertisement

http://www.chrisjericho.com/podcaster/

Wrestling guests: Images - HERE

Tickets - HERE

Mark Calaway - The Undertaker Chris Jericho - The Alpha - Saturday only Bret Hart - Hall of Famer Ric Fair - Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase - Hall of Famer Sid Vicious - Hall of Famer Pete Dunne - WWE United Kingdom Champion - Saturday only Booker - Hall of Famer Amy Dumas aka Lita - Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan - Hall of Famer Scott Hall - Hall of Famer Kevin Nash - Hall of Famer Danielle Moinet aka Summer Rae Kelly Kelly - Barbie Blank - Sunday only Christian Cage - WJay Reso Brutus Beefcake - Ed Leslie Steve Lombardi aka The Brooklyn Brawler Eric Bischoff Virgil Jimmy Hart - Hall of Famer Tenille Dashwood aka Emma Jeff Jarrett - Hall of Famer Marty Jannetty Chris Jericho - Saturday only Rob Van Dam

** MULTIPLE PHOTO SHOOTS - UK EXCLUSIVES** -

images - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tag-team-specials

Ted DiBiase & Virgil

Kevin Nash & Scott Hall - (The Outsiders)

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Eric Bischoff (NWO Reunion)

** PLEASE NOTE - special multiple photo shoots are available and Single photoshoots too - for options click HERE **

Plus

Live Q&As

LIVE Wrestling by Future Shock (6pm-9pm) - T-Bone is joining in!!

Full-scale wrestling props and set recreations

Attractions - HERE

Life size vehicles

After show party - Tickets HERE

Tickets = https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tickets

Press passes - please fill out the form and we would require a preview (video or article) & review (photos and print) PLEASE EMAIL PREVIEWS BEFORE EVENT TO THIS EMAIL. Thank you

Then fill in this form for accreditation - HERE

Any questions please feel free to let us know.

***Sponsorship: Please feel free to request one of our media packs for fantastic deals***

Social Media Announcements:-

Web - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/guests

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/FTLOWrestlingUK/

Twitter @ftlowrestling

Instagram - ftlowrestling

YouTube - monopolyevents

Ticket hotline: 0344 800 0410

Tickets - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/tickets

Advertisement