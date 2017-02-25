Lucha Underground News: Netflix release date for seasons 1 and 2 confirmed

A date is now confirmed for Netflix subscribers to be able to catch the first two seasons of Lucha Underground.

Pentagon Jr. was one of the biggest stars in the beginning of Lucha Underground

What’s the story?

It has been reported by CNET that a date has been finally set in stone for Lucha Underground making its debut on Netflix.

Those who subscribe to the streaming service will be able to catch LU’s first two seasons, which will include 65 episodes in total, from March 15th, 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Lucha Underground debuted on the El Rey Network on October 29, 2014, nearly a year after the network made its own debut.

Famed movie director Robert Rodriguez is the man behind the launch of El Rey, and producer Mark Burnett brought more of a movie-like feel to the show itself.

The heart of the matter...

Talks of Lucha Underground going to Netflix have been happening for some time now and many fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same since the past few months.

The El Rey Network, where Lucha Underground airs, is still in its infancy at just over three years old, so it is not available in all homes quite yet. The network also doesn’t have international broadcasting deals which makes it difficult for international fans of the promotion to catch the action.

There is also the fact that a majority of wrestling fans have never even heard of the network or the show and thus, the addition of the show to Netflix will certainly give the company more exposure that it needs.

Lucha Underground could also potentially earn new viewers on the El Rey network itself when season three resumes from its’ break. The Netflix deal is a big step in the right direction for LU.

What’s next?

Next for Lucha Underground is the airing of the second half of season three. There is not a set date yet for the return of LU programming (which has been having a hiatus since mid-January) but one can assume that it could be around the release of the show on Netflix.

There have been rumours that the show may not return until summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As fans of Lucha Underground, we believe that the more exposure that the product gets, the better it will be. Plus, it is great to be able to easily go back and watch the early episodes of the product at any time as a Netflix subscriber.

The bad news is they had such good talent that it is starting to get raided and when season four comes around, the promotion will be without Prince Puma, Fenix and Pentagon Jr. who are arguably their three biggest stars.

The LU roster runs deep, however, so hopefully, the promotion will survive and thrive in the future as well.

