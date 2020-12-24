MLW Fusion Opera Cup Finals Results: Grades, and video highlights (December 23rd, 2020) 

Tonight on MLW Fusion, a new Opera Cup winner was crowned. The show opened up with a brief history of the Opera Cup, which had been absent from professional wrestling for 71 years. One of the winners of the prestigious cup was none other than Stu Hart. On The Opera Cup's return in 2019, family member Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the tournament. In the final of this edition, Low Ki took on "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

The show opener began with the commentary team of Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent talking about The Opera Cup. We then cut to Colonel Parker's girlfriend walking The Dirty Blondes to the ring. Yes, that's Colonel Parker from WCW.

The Dirty Blondes vs. Dominguez & Sterling

As soon as the bell rang, Dominguez & Sterling didn't stand a chance as The Dirty Blondes destroyed their opponents.

The Dirty Blondes showed excellent teamwork as Brien Irish-whipped Sterling into the corner and hit him with a big boot. Brien then grabbed Sterling from the corner and whipped him into his partner's boot.

Brien then headed to the top rope and hit a massive powerslam from the middle rope for the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Blondes.

Grade: B. The Dirty Blondes remind me of old school tag team wrestling. The match ended in under two minutes.

Salina de la Renta said she has a bombshell dropping at Kingdom Colosseum, January 6th, 2021. What will the news be? Tune into this FREE pay-per-view to find out!

Alicia Atout interviews Low Ki before his Opera Cup Finals match

Low Ki stated he knows Tom Lawlor better than anyone in the ring and has studied him since day one. Low Ki claimed that he's about to bring the prestige back to the sport!

MLW 2021 Opera Cup

Plans are underway for the 2021 Opera Cup, with several states interested in holding the tournament. Stay tuned for more details.

MLW Fusion 2020 Opera Cup Finals: "Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Low Ki

The Opera Cup Finals

Referee Larry Peace Jr was officiating the Opera Cup finals between Low Ki and Tom Lawlor. You might recognize Peace Jr. as he was the referee for Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki.

Tom Lawlor came to the ring first with Team Filthy. Low Ki did his homework and did not come alone. Low Ki brought some backup of his own in MLW Tag Team Champions, The Von Erics.

This match was very physical and technical. Tom Lawlor's MMA experience showed throughout the match with multiple submissions maneuvers. Low Ki stood his ground, proving he spent time studying Lawlor.

While Low Ki had Tom Lawlor done, he hit his double stomp to the chest. Lawlor would get back to his feet and the two would trade strikes and kicks. Lawlor caught Low Ki's foot in an awkward position, but that didn't stop Low Ki from keeping his offense going with a spin wheel kick.

Tom showed some innovative offense using a figure-four leglock. Low Ki tried to escape by chopping Tom Lawlor's knee, however, the chops were ineffective. Lawlor sat up and locked in the Kimura lock while in the figure-four leglock. Low Ki did not submit and somehow rolled his way into the ropes.

In the transition of offense, Low Ki regained momentum, hitting a Falcon Arrow for a pin. Unfortunately for Low Ki, he and Lawlor were tied up in the ropes, and the Peace Jr. could not make the count.

As both men got up to their feet, Lawlor was in the corner, and the referee kept asking if he wanted to give up. At one point, Lawlor grabbed onto the referee's shirt.

Out of nowhere, Low Ki came running into Lawlor with a spinning wheel kick in the corner. Low Ki landed on his back with his legs up, and a knocked-out Lawlor landed on top of Low Ki. Low Ki could not break out of the pin as the referee counted the three,

Winner of the match and 2020 Opera Cup: "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

After the match, Team Filthy grabbed The Opera Cup and brought it in the ring to give to "Filthy Tom Lawlor. The show ended with Lawlor on the shoulders of Team Filthy celebrating.

Grade: A+

This match was simply amazing and definitely worth a re-watch. These two men gave it their all tonight and fought hard to be crowned the winner of Opera Cup 2020.