MLW Fusion Results: AEW star answers Lio Rush's Open Challenge; Incredible end to main event

MLW Fusion opened up with a battle going on the outside. Injustice and Contra Unit were fighting, and the Los Parks joined in the battle.

Next was the MLW Fusion Show opener. Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent wondered who answered Lio Rush's Middleweight Championship open challenge.

The announcers waited for Rush's entrance and briefly touched on tonight's card and aired a promo by the Middleweight Champion.

The Open Challenge was answered by Brian Pillman Jr and the title match got the episode rolling.

MLW Fusion Middleweight Open Challenge: Lio Rush (C) vs. Brian Pillman Jr

This MLW Fusion match had a sixty-minute time limit. Referee Larry Peace Jr. had to keep the peace in this one. Pillman Jr was sporting ring gear very similar to the one Chris Beniot wore in WCW when he was part of the Four Horsemen.

The match started with an intense back and forth as both men showed off their skillset. Lio Rush took control, hitting an Asai Moonsault on the outside of the ring. Pillman Jr. was able to gain some momentum when Rush charged at him, and he hit a big Powerslam to rock the champion.

Brian kept his offense going with a series of chops and uppercuts to Rush. The challenger lost his offense when he was attempting to hit a stalling suplex on the champion. Rush bounced off the bottom rope, hitting a Springboard Cutter, and followed it with The Final Hour Frog Splash for the win.

Winner: Lio Rush

Grade: B

MLW Fusion Breaking News

Before the next match on MLW Fusion, Alicia Atout would announce that the tag team match between Injustice and Contra Unit was now a triple threat match. Los Parks were added to the bout.

MLW Fusion Match Two: Parrow vs. Mil Muertes w/ Salina de la Renta

Last week on MLW Fusion, Mil Muertes stole Alexander Hammerstone's MLW National Openweight Championship. Muertes was wearing the title to the ring.

Parrow would come out first and cut a promo that was not happy with Salina de la Renta.

Muertes attacked Parrow's knee and followed with a DDT. After that, Muertes started mauling Parrow and was on the verge of being disqualified.

In the middle of the match, cameras cut backstage and it seemed that Bu Ke Dao was attacked.

Parrow showcased his in-ring ability, hitting a powerful Full Nelson Slam, and followed it with a standing Senton.

However, Parrow's offense was not enough as Mil Muertes would hit Straight To Hell and get the win.

Winner: Mil Muertes

Grade: B

MLW Fusion Breaking News

Bu Ku Dao and TJP were supposed to have a match tonight. However, the former was attacked and was taken to the hospital. The match was canceled as a result.

MLW Fusion Main Event: Los Parks vs. Contra Unit vs. Injustice

This match was initially supposed to be between Injustice and Contra Unit. When Los Parks got involved in the fight outside the production truck, the bout was changed.

Injustice (Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver) went to the ring first. Contra Unit's Simon Gotch and Daivari followed them. These two teams did not wait for Los Parks and started attacking each other.

Los Parks music hit and Salina de la Renta came out first, followed by the MLW Tag Team Champions, LA Park, and Hijo de la Park. Like the chairman in WCW, LA Park went to the ring with a chair!

Jordan Oliver was the first victim of LA Park. He then proceeded to take out Myron Reed, Simon Gotch, and Daivari.

They took the match to the outside as both Contra Unit and Los Parks focused on Injustice. The alliance wouldn't last long once Simon Gotch got hold of the kendo stick and started beating LA Park with it.

Rich Bocchini stated that MLW might need to get a second referee to help maintain control.

Daivari and Reed were in the ring, and the former missed a clothesline. The Injustice member kipped back up and hit an Enziguri.

Reed went for the pinfall, but Hijo de la Park broke the pin. Afterward, Hijo hit the Injustice member in the head with a chair.

It was an all-out war between the three factions on MLW Fusion.

Gotch was the victim of Los Parks as LA Park, and Hijo double-teamed him until Daivari was back in the ring to even the odds

LA Park and Gotch were in the ring while everyone else was outside. Injustice finally got into the ring. Reed dove outside and was caught by the four men. Jordan Oliver was able to hit a Suicide Dive onto his teammate to knock everyone down.

Oliver and Daivari were back in the ring. Gotch pulled Reed out and kicked him in the groin.

Contra Unit's Gotch and Daivari went to double team Oliver with a spike piledriver. Hijo of Los Parks broke the pin, hitting Daivari with a pizza tin.

The Contra Unit member rolled outside, and Gotch took a Hurricanara from Hijo. This followed up with a suicide dive.

As Oliver got up in the ring, LA Park hit him with a Spear to win the match.

After the match, Los Parks celebrated in the ring with Salina de la Renta. The show ended with the Aztec Underground symbol instead of the MLW Fusion logo.

Winner: Los Parks

Grade: A

