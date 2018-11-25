MLW Fusion Results: Episode 32 (11/23) - Low Ki vs Shane Strickland

MLW Fusion

Hello gang and welcome to this week's edition of MLW Fusion. This week features a huge main event on the store for all MLW and wrestling fans across the globe. We will see MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki defend his title against former champion "The Swerve" Shane Strickland. So, without any further ado let's get things started, shall we?

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

We kick things off with an opening video highlighting the attack from a week ago, where Simon Gotch led "Filthy" Tom Lawlor into an ambush attack at the hands of the LA Park, Ricky Martinez and Low Ki when we went off the air on the previous episode.

We are welcomed to the broadcast by our announcers Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini. We head backstage to a segment between Salina De La Renta and Simon Gotch. She pushes over a briefcase filled with money. Simon tells Salina if she needs someone to trust to come to him. Salina tells Simon he will have to earn her trust, by taking out "Filthy" Tom Lawlor once and for all at MLW Miami, in December.

The match is officially confirmed by Schiavone and Bocchini, as Simon Gotch will face "FIlthy" Tom Lawlor in a special "No Ropes - No Holds Barred" Match for MLW Miami.

We head to ringside to begin our first match of the evening, as the broadcast team is welcomed by MLW Middleweight Champion MJF.

"Singles Match" - Kotto Brazil vs Trey Miguel

We kick things off with a huge shoulder tackle from Miguel but Kotto comes right back with a head-scissor takedown. Kotto hits a dropkick, followed up by a springboard attack that knocks Miguel to the arena floor. Baseball slide dodged by Miguel and he connects with Kotto with a forearm shot. Both men reenter the ring. Kotto climbs to the top turnbuckle but Miguel bumps the ring ropes and Kotto lands on his crotch. Miguel takes advantage, stomping Kotto down in the corner. Big basement dropkick to Kotto in the lower turnbuckle.

Miguel wears Kotto down with a rear chin lock. Kotto tries to mount a comeback but Miguel cuts him off with a knife-edge chop. Kotto with a sunset flip cover but Miguel rolls through and destroys Kotto with a PK. Kotto connects with a Springboard Poison Hurricanrana. Kotto lands a series of strikes, including another dropkick that sends Miguel to the arena floor again. He follows that up with a suicide dive, then another suicide dive for good measure. Tope Con Hilo from Kotto from the ropes to the arena floor on Miguel! He tosses Miguel back inside and lands a second rope lariat, and then a springboard headbutt.

Both men reenter the ring. Kotto hits the running uppercut. He puts Miguel on the top rope for a superplex but Miguel escapes and knocks Kotto down. He climbs up and lands a top rope Meteora for the cover as Kotto kicks out. Springboard Cutter from Miguel for another pin attempt and Kotto kicks out! He puts Kotto up on the top ropes and attempts a top rope cutter but Kotto blocks it! Double-stomp from Kotto but Miguel moves! Sliced Bread from Kotto and that keeps Miguel down, as he covers Miguel to get the pinfall and the victory.

Winner: Kotto Brazil

