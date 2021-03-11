MLW Fusion Results: Top Champion attacked; Lio Rush issues open challenge

MLW Fusion kicked off this week with a recap of last week's main event between Jordan Oliver and Jacob Fatu for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Fatu was able to retain his title.

Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent opened the show and gave a brief rundown of what to expect on this week's MLW Fusion. The commentary team went to Alicia Atout who had a special interview with The Heavyweight Hustle, Calvin Tankman. During the interview, Injustice members Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed told Tankman to hang with them. Tankman shook their hands as the camera cut to the first match of the night.

MLW Fusion Match One: Gino Medina vs Gringo Loco

The first match of the night was a rematch from Gringo Loco's debut match on MLW Fusion. Both men started the match with various arm drags.

Gringo Loco superkicked Medina, and the latter rolled to the outside of the ring. While outside, Loco would dive out of the ring with a sunset flip. Loco moved Medina back into the ring.

Medina hit a codebreaker off Loco's springboard crossbody. Medina followed it up with a slingshot senton. He would lose his momentum when Loco was sitting on the top rope and pushed Medina and hit a springboard moonsault. Loco followed up with a picture-perfect Spanish fly.

Medina regained control of the match with the question mark kick. Medina pinned Gringo Loco for another victory over the same opponent.

After the match, Gino Medina told Richard Holliday that he has not forgotten about him.

MLW Fusion Promos

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor cut a promo and threatened that he would sue The Von Erichs.

Alicia Atout was standing outside the locker room, where a contract was taped to the concrete wall. Atout explained that Lio Rush taped the contract and that it is open to anyone who wanted a match against him on next week's MLW Fusion.

MLW Fusion Match Two: Kevin Ku w/ Dominic Garrini vs. ACH

ACH was still wearing tape on his ribs. You could hear Garrini telling Ku, "Get those ribs."

Ku listened and kept his focus on ACH's ribs. Ku was kicking them and dropped a few elbow drops for good measure. He hit a modified backbreaker and dropped ACH on his ribs. Kevin Ku changed his focus from ACH ribs to his whole body. Ku would hit a gutwrench suplex on ACH.

Kevin Ku hit various strikes and kicks to ACH's legs, ribs, and head.

Kevin Ku was in control most of the match. Any offense ACH would have was met with a reversal. Dominic Garrini attacked ACH on the outside of the ring. The Von Erichs came to the aid of ACH. He rolled back into the ring and hit Kevin Ku with The Buster Call for the victory.

MLW Fusion Promos

Alicia Atout interviewed Alexander Hammerstone with Richard Holliday. Once Hammerstone began talking about LA Park, Salina de la Renta came out and told Hammerstone not to talk about him.

Alicia Atout announced that someone took the open challenge contract to wrestle Lio Rush for the Middleweight Championship next week on MLW Fusion.

Alicia Atout announced that MLW Never Say Never will happen on March 31st. Jacob Fatu will defend his MLW Heavyweight Championship against the undefeated Calvin Tankman at the event.

MLW Fusion Main Event: MLW National Openweight Championship match - Alexander Hammerstone (C) vs. LA Park

If LA Park wins, this will be his first-ever singles title in the US. This match began with LA Park making fun of his opponent. Hammerstone hit a quick dropkick, and Salina de la Renta got on the apron and called for LA Park Jr and Hijo de la Park.

The distraction gave LA Park the opportunity he needed to take control of the match. Park took his belt off and began hitting Hammerstone with it. Salina de la Renta was seen smiling in the corner of the ring.

Hammerstone regained control of the match with a missile dropkick off the top rope. Hammerstone and LA Park were slow to get up, and the champion hit his challenger with a big clothesline. Hammerstone called for the Nightmare Penglium when Hijo and Park Jr. distracted him. LA Park would hit Hammerstone with a DDT.

Hammerstone got up and reversed LA Park's spear with a big kick. Hammerstone hit LA Park with a big German suplex and followed it up with an elbow shot to retain his National Openweight Championship.

After the match, Mil Meutres attacked Alexander Hammerstone. Meutres took the National Openweight Championship and gave it to Salina de la Renta to end MLW Fusion.