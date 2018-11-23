More matches announced for WOS Wrestling UK Tour

Are you ready?

The first matches have been revealed for all eight venues on the 2019 WOS Wrestling UK tour.

The first ever nationwide tour of the ITV wrestling show gets under way on Friday January 18 at the O2 Southampton Guildhall and a three-way women’s match has been announced pitting WOS Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray against her rivals Viper and Bea Priestley.

Then it’s on to the Newport Centre on Saturday January 19 where best friends turned bitter enemies ‘The Showstealer’ Nathan Cruzand Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted will square off.

The Victoria Hall in Stoke-on-Trent will welcome WOS on Friday January 25 when two of UK wrestling’s biggest personalities Gradoand ‘The East End Butcher’ Sha Samuels will collide.

Then it’s on to the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday January 26 when one of the world’s best in ‘The Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay will face Martin Kirby in a rematch of their classic encounter on this summer’s WOS TV show.

The only WOS Wrestling tour date in Scotland will be at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Sunday January 27 when Will Ospreaywill face the intimidating former WOS Champion Rampage in a real clash of styles and attitudes.

Scarborough Spa will be the site of a huge WOS Championship Match on Friday February 1 when reigning champ ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum defends against Rampage – the man he defeated for the title in a memorable televised tussle in September.

Then it’s on to the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton on Saturday February 2 where once again Kay Lee Ray, Viper andBea Priestley will be in three-way women’s division action.

Then the tour comes to a close on Sunday February 3 at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, where the dynamic Will Ospreaywill face Martin Kirby and Robbie X in what’s bound to be a lightning-fast three way battle.

More matches will be announced for the WOS Wrestling UK Tour in due course as WOS brings the best in British wrestling action to venues all over the UK.

Other names announced for the WOS Wrestling tour include the 36 stone Monster Crater and ‘The Prestigious One’ Joe Hendry.

Tickets are available now for tour dates at Southampton Guildhall (Jan 18), Newport Centre (Jan 19), Stoke Victoria Hall (Jan 25), Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Jan 26), Aberdeen Beach Ballroom (Jan 27), Scarborough Spa Grand Hall (Feb 1), Derngate Theatre, Northampton (Feb 2) and York Hall, Bethnal Green, London (Feb 3).

Get your tickets now from www.gigsandtours.com . They include Fan Interaction tickets which allow fans the chance to meet their favourite wrestling stars and gain early access to the venue. Family tickets are also available.