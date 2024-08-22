EC3 on his upcoming NWA World Title challenger: "I know how talented he is" (Exclusive)

At NWA Exodus Pro Journey II, EC3 will defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Richard Holliday. Probably best known for his time in MLW, the Most Marketable Man in Pro Wrestling has set his sights on The Overman and aims to finally achieve his goal and reach the mountaintop of this business.

Holliday has demanded that fans, fellow wrestlers, and even his most bitter enemies give him his flowers. The 31-year-old star believes he's truly one of the greatest wrestlers on this planet and is tired of not being treated as such.

Despite being attacked by Richard Holliday recently, EC3 agrees that he's an incredible talent with much to offer Exodus Pro. He even sees the similarities between them, especially when it comes to their devilish good looks.

"I see a lot of superstars within wrestling who have copied the EC3 formula and made it their own and become successful. Richard Holliday is certainly one of them. I can see the comparison in maybe the brown hair and dark features and handsome dudes with nice builds. But what I see in him that I see in myself is sort of that undying want to be respected and prove people wrong. That's what I respect the most. That's why we brought him into Exodus Pro."

Holliday's assault on EC3 stemmed from being constantly compared to the veteran, hoping to break away from those remarks by making EC3 bleed. Ironically, the world champion felt that was a very EC3 thing to do. He said:

"Did I expect him to turn on me and punch me in the face and kick my a*s and make me bleed my own blood? The answer's yeah, because that's exactly what I would've done. So I know what I'm getting into with Richard Holliday, but I also know how talented he is, how much he's overcome in his life, and how much the wrestling world could utilize and love to hate a star of that potential."

EC3 stated that were he the one making the decision, he'd have signed Holliday to NWA already, a sentiment he shared about several talents set to compete at Journey II this weekend. There are quite a lot of potential mega stars hungry to prove themselves that fans may not be aware of.

Do yourself a favor and check them out on Saturday, August 24, during NWA Exodus Pro Journey II, which will air on NWA's YouTube channel at 6:05PM ET.

As far as talents that might be gunning for the mountaintop of the entire NWA, though, there's a certain name that may be in line for a title shot at NWA 76 at the end of the month.

EC3 could find himself defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against another champion

At the NWA 75th Anniversary Show on August 27, 2023, EC3 defeated Tyrus to capture the NWA Worlds Championship. However, it was an incredibly risky move for The Overman, as he needed to sacrifice something before getting the match.

A month before NWA 75, he successfully defended the NWA National Championship against “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason. Immediately after the match, he relinquished the belt, revealing that his eyes were set on a bigger prize. He was later forced to deal with the same clause when Mason, who won it at NWA 75, relinquished the National Championship to challenge for the Worlds Title at Hard Times 4 in March.

Though he left with his championship reign intact, he might be in danger of another cash-in attempt. Current NWA National Champion Thom Latimer's name is noticeably absent from the NWA 76 card, as is EC3, setting up an exciting full-circle moment. And that moment is not lost on The Overman.

"He saw my path to victory. He did challenge me for my championship after 76 where I was victorious. He's kind of one of the main reasons I wanted to come to the NWA. He's one of those talents that I don't think the world knows how good they are. Tom Latimer...he's not just good, he's one of the best, and I thought that perhaps I could exploit that, perhaps I could expose it, perhaps I could tell the world about it. As great as he is, one thing he cannot do is defeat me."

EC3 recommended that Latimer should stick to being the second-best champion in NWA.

To add to the similarities, Latimer also recently defeated Silas Mason for a successful title defense. With one week left before NWA 76, Latimer has time to call his shot. And should EC3 walk out of Exodus Pro Journey II still NWA Worlds Champion, fans could be in for a rather interesting main event on August 31. Still, that's only if the champion can get past Richard Holliday.

