Huge MLW-AAA Interpromotional Championship Match announced for next week's episode of MLW Fusion

During this week's MLW Fusion broadcast, Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent made a massive announcement. They stated that an interpromotional title match between Lio Rush and Laredo Kid will take place on next week's episode of MLW Fusion. (You can check out Sportskeeda's coverage of the latest episode of MLW Fusion results here.)

In addition to the on-air announcement, MLW confirmed the news on its website and on its Twitter page.

On the January 27 episode of MLW Fusion, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid defeated Zenshi. After the match, Laredo Kid cut a promo and stated that he wants to face Lio Rush. Currently, Lio Rush is the MLW World Middleweight Champion.

Historic MLW Title vs. AAA Title interpromotional championship fight signed https://t.co/9kNyxVVdhP — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Now, Major League Wrestling has confirmed that this match will be featured on next week's episode of MLW Fusion.

MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush responds to Laredo Kid's challenge

Image Credit: Major League Wrestling

During last night's MLW Fusion, Lio Rush delivered a message to Laredo Kid in a video segment. Rush downplayed that he knows about Laredo Kid, but he mentioned that he's interested in a match between the two. Rush ended the video by saying, "Let's make you famous, Kid."

Next week, two champions will enter MLW Fusion, but only one will walk away with the gold. For MLW, this type of buzzworthy match has never happened before. In a press release from Major League Wrestling, MLW's CEO Court Bauer shared his thoughts.

"When we started hyping #TheRestart, we promised dream matches and interpromotional title fights and this Wednesday we make good on a big one."

Make sure to tune into MLW Fusion on February 10 catch this exciting MLW Fusion main event. Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network, beIN SPORTS and the MLW YouTube Channel. It is available in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.