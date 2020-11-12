A new title has been announced in pro wrestling by former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich, who revealed that the brand new belt will be defended all around the world.

Savinovich revealed that the title will be defended in Spain with pro wrestling promotions from "Spain, Japan, United States, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Argentina" set to compete for the International Open Challenge World Championship.

International Open Challenge World Championship to have wrestlers from numerous pro wrestling promotions

Savinovich said that the goal is to "unite ties between companies" from all around the world. He revealed that the title will begin to be defended after the COVID-19 situation eases out. Various locations in different countries are currently being considered to have the title matches for the International Open Challenge World Championship.

Savinovich explained the reason for this new pro wrestling title to be based out of Spain at first:

"It is time to give the fans of Spain what they deserve and to make the world see the talent that is in this country.For his part, Miguel Pérez offered his collaboration to all wrestling companies in Spain and the rest of the world. It is a championship that will help us unite and share our passion. We want to work with everyone who wants to work hard on this. The International Open Challenge World Championship comes to change the future of this business."

More details about the International Open Challenge World Championship will be announced in the future on their Facebook and Twitter pages.