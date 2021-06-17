Mickie James comments on if she'll wrestle at upcoming NWA pay-per-view

WWE released Mickie James among several other big names back in April. However, James has already found another gig for herself as she will be the executive producer for NWA's upcoming all-female pay-per-view EmPowerrr.

Lately, there has been a great deal of speculation pertaining to whether Mickie James will be competing at the event. So far the card has not been finalized so fans are still clinging on to the hope that we might be seeing James in the ring this August.

In a recent interview, Chris Van Vliet asked her whether she would be stepping inside the squared circle at NWA EmPowerrr and Mickie James had the following to say:

"I'm not a mark Chris. I'm not gonna sit there and book myself on top of my own show. Come on, who does that? Everybody does that don't they? [laughs]." Mickie James added, "That is how wrestling works. I don't really have any intentions of working on the show. I'll probably like come out and say hello because I really wanna focus on the show. I want this show to be a success and I'm gonna be in guerilla on the headset running and talking and doing all these things."

Mickie James stated that her duties would be split if she were to wrestle on pay-per-view and wrestling on the show would distract her from her job as a producer:

"I can't perform that job to the best of my abilities and be out there wrestling at the same time. I just feel like it would be- It blurs the lines." James continued, "I'm not saying I won't wrestle and obviously I'm still an independent contractor, I could do all kinds of things. I can still wrestle and I'm pretty good at it."

Mickie James also shared her thoughts on working with NWA

Mickie James had the following to say when asked about being the executive producer of NWA EmPowerrr:

"It's a really cool space. It's really really cool because obviously, it means that I'm in charge of and kind of co-owner, co-promoter, co-whatever you wanna call it, with Billy [Corgan] and the fact that Billy believes in me enough to give me the NWA umbrella to build this thing, which is something that I've wanted to do for a long time. It's really really cool."

The pay-per-view will take place on August 28 at Chase's Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

