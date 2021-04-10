MLW CEO Court Bauer teases huge television announcement

MLW has been part of streaming services for quite some time now. Currently, you can catch their flagship show, MLW Fusion, as well as special events on a wide variety of streaming services such as MLW YouTube Channel and streaming services DAZN, beIN Sports, and Fubo Sports Network.

MLW CEO Court Bauer's announcement

SIGNED. 📑📺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 8, 2021

According to MLW's CEO Court Bauer's Twitter account, it would appear that MLW has signed some sort of television deal. Since MLW's restart back in November, their YouTube channel has increased viewership every week. What has helped MLW's success?

MLW Roster is mixed with notable names and rising stars

MLW having a television deal would be significant for the company and its stars. MLW has a wide variety of wrestlers; notable names like former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor, Lo Ki, Mil Muertes, ACH, Kerry, Russ, and Marshell, The Von Erichs, Jacob Fatu, Divari, Simon Gotch, TJP, Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and LA Park. MLW also has a wide variety of rising stars like Jordan Oliver, Calvin Tankman, Zenshi, Gringo Loco, and many more looking for MLW gold and star power.

Working relationships with other companies

MLW has a lot of great things going for it right now. Currently, they have working relationships with AAA, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW as stars from those three companies such as TJP (also in IMPACT Wrestling), Laredo Kid (recently also on AEW), and NJPW's Rocky Romero have been on MLW multiple times. Laredo Kid even lost the AAA Middleweight Championship to MLW's Lio Rush. It was recently announced the company will also start working with DDT Pro out of Japan.

MLW has a successful radio network of podcasts

The MLW Radio Network has several successful podcasts. Such podcasts include the Blue Meanie's podcast, Mind of the Meanie, which is currently ranked 87th on Chartable's top 100, Marty & Sarah Love Wrestling (currently ranked 77th on Chartable top 100), Wrestle Rap (ranked 70th), The Raven Effect (ranked 68th), University of Dutch: The Dutch Mantell Show (ranked 66th on Chartable), Talk N' Shop (ranked 30th).

Aside from the tweet from Bauer, no other news has currently been announced. Check back with SK Wrestling on further updates.