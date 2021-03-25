MLW Results (3-24-21), Grades and Video Highlights

MLW Fusion opened up with Contra Unit's Josef Samael letting Calvin Tankman know what he was in store for at Never Say Never next week, but also for tonight as Tankman was facing a Contra Unit Sentai Death Soldier. After that, MLW Fusion aired its show opener as announcers Rich Boccihini and Jared St. Laurent broke down the MLW Fusion matches. MLW Fusion had four matches scheduled tonight, including Gino Medina vs. Zenshi, Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco, Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Soldier and a six-man tag match The Von Erichs and ACH vs. Team Lawlor.

MLW Fusion Match One: Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

The bell rang and both men played it safe, wrestling a technical style filled with headlocks for the first minute of the match. Zenshi would land a dropkick that took Medina out of the ring.

Medina was mouthy tonight. Nearly every two count, he said something to the referee. Medina was in control most of the match. While on the top rope, Medina tried to take Zenshi's mask off. Zenshi was able to stop Medina from removing the mask.

Zenshi was going to run to the ropes and Medina grabbed the back of Zenshi's mask. While Zenshi tried to fix his mask, Medina was able to hit a big kick to the back of Zenshi's head. He calls it "Eat The Defeat."

Winner: Gino Medina

Grade: C

MLW Fusion Promos and Announcements

Alicia Atout announced that the medical staff was in Team Filthy's locker room as Tom Lawlor claimed to be injured.

MLW Fusion Match Two: Mil Muertes w/ Salina de la Renta vs. Gringo Loco

Gringo Loco was out first. Biccohini announced Alicia Atout had more news on Tom Lawlor after the match. Salina de la Renta came out with a skull in her hand, and Mil Muetres wore the MLW National Openweight Championship around his waist.

The match began and Loco was hit with a massive spear from Mueters. After, Muertes was punching him on the ground until the referee counted to four. Muertes tossed Loco to the outside and ran Loco into the ring post.

Muertes would toss Loco back into the ring and land a short arm closeline. The camera panned to Salina de la Renta as she was laughing at the destruction Mil Muertes was unleashing onto Gringo Loco.

Gringo Loco was able to mount some offense with a diving corkscrew onto Muertes and finished it off with a kick to the head of Muertes and a cutter.

This offense barely landed Loco a one count. Muertes was quickly back on offense and landed a big chokeslam to Loco. Muertes finished off Loco, catching him in his finishing move, "Straight To Hell."

Winner: Mil Muertes

Grade: B

MLW Fusion Promos and Announcements

Alicia Atout announced Tom Lawlor has an injured bicep. The match is still on, but ACH will not be in the match so it was made into a tag team match. It would be the Von Erichs taking on Team Lawlor's Dominick Garrini and Kevin Ku.

Update on Bu Ku Dao as last MLW Fusion he was attacked

Rich Bocchini announced Bu Ku Dao would be out for two to three weeks. TJP was fined $2,500 and was suspended last week.

MLW Fusion Match Three: Calvin Tankman vs. Contra Unit Sentai Death Soldier

The Death Soldier came out first, followed by Tankman. The referee, Larry Peace Jr., was responsible for keeping the peace in this one. The Sentai Death Soldier was a big guy. Both men exchanged chops before Tankman landed a massive spinebuster. Tankman would hit a fast and powerful backhand onto the soldier for the victory.

.@CalvinTankman making quick work of CONTRA's soldier as he lays him out with a decapitating blow!#MLWFusion |

Winner: Calvin Tankman

Grade: B

After the match, Jacob Fatu and Contra Unit came out to attack Tankman, but Tankman ran and hit a spinning top rope dive onto Contra Unit. Injustice's Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver came out to assist Tankman. Tankman may not have gotten his hands on Jacob Fatu, but he hit the Tankman Driver onto Divari.

MLW Fusion Promos and Announcements

Salina de la Renta, on behalf of Mil Muertes, accepted Alexander Hammerstone's challenge.

MLW Fusion Main Event: The Von Erichs vs. Violence is Forever

Tom Lawlor, initially with Violence, is forever taking on The Von Erichs and ACH, but Lawlor was injured and unable to compete. The ropes were also replaced with chains!

Referee Larry Peace Jr was responsible in this main event, but the match did not have any tags. Lawlor was on the outside in a sling. The Von Erichs reversed Violence is Forever, and Violence is Forever was thrown into the steel chains.

Marshell Von Erich hit a high dropkick on Ku, and Ross followed up with a big flying knee. Dominic caught Marshell in an ankle lock and Ku locked Ross into a guillotine choke. Ross would get out by flipping Ku into a body toss onto Garrini, forcing Garrini to let go of the ankle lock.

Violence is Forever singled out Ross with a sleeper into a dragon suplex. Both men would pin Ross for only a two count. Lawlor tossed brass knuckles into the ring while the referee was checking on Ross. Marshell was able to catch the brass knuckles and use them on Violence is Forever. This allowed Marshell to lock on The Claw and the Von Erich's hit the Claw Slam to get the victory.

Winner: The Von Erichs

Grade: A

Next week, MLW Fusion is off the air, but MLW's Never Say Never event will air in its place. Make sure to check back with Sportskeeda for the results.