NWA's Jocephus a.k.a. The Question Mark passes away 

Sportskeeda Wrestling is saddened to learn that National Wrestling Alliance wrestler Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson has passed away. NWA President Billy Corgan broke the news on social media. Several others from the wrestling community, including Thunder Rosa and Aron Stevens, have sent their condolences to his family.

Billy Corgan posted the following on Instagram:

"It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind of support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this Earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed."

Former manager and backstage agent Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter in WWE, posted on social media that it is believed Jocephus suffered a stroke or aneurysm.

Sad news tonight folks. My friend, Joseph Hudson, who went by the wrestling name Jocephus and portrayed a young Bruiser Brody in the DSOTR episode 1 passed away tonight. It is believed that he either suffered a stroke or an aneurysm. @PWTorch @PWInsidercom @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/Vgux3bADk1 — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2021

Hudson's passing was a sudden shock to the wrestling world, especially for fans of NWA. Jocephus was also known as "The Question Mark", who became a cult favorite on the promotion's weekly YouTube series, Powerrr. His alliance with Aron Stevens became one of the more popular tag teams in the company. Judging by the reaction on social media, he will be dearly missed.

Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson's time in NWA

RIP my Friend you where truly a very talented and special individual! pic.twitter.com/wxXAcM7U6b — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Jocephus was a mainstay of the National Wrestling Alliance who gave the promotion a steady contributor during difficult years. His feud with Tim Storm became the top rivalry over the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It was the predecessor of Nick Aldis coming into the company and helped bridge the gap in different eras for NWA.

Jocephus would later transform into "The Question Mark" character, who was a Mongolian karate expert and sensei. The gimmick, along with his association with Aron Stevens, was widely popular with the studio audience for NWA Powerrr. The duo delivered entertaining segments together.

The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother. 🥋❓🤘🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/6HxrkS4BVf — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson.