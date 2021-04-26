International Women's Open Challenge World Championship officially launched, to be defended across the pro wrestling world

Pro wrestling fans can rejoice! According to the International Open Challenge World Championship Commissioner, Miguel Pérez, a brand new Championship will be introduced very soon!

Pictured above is the IOCW Championship, which is defended by the current Champion, Rayo, across the pro wrestling world. The female version of the title, the International Women's Open Challenge World Championship is coming our way very soon indeed.

A brand new Championship will rock the pro wrestling world soon

As per the press release, this was the reasoning behind the new Championship:

"The role of the women in the sports, especially in the pro wrestling industry, has grown in the last years. Different female wrestlers around the world train and compete hard to entertain million of fans on different parts of the planet."

As for the rules that govern this Championship, the press release also shed light on how it will be defended:

"This new championship will be defended in all the world for independent female wrestlers of several countries. It will be exactly the same management model of the IOCW Championship in focus of the women division."

Noted designer Fernando Morante is the man who created the Championship. Further details about the first-ever defense will be divulged in the days that follow. The pro wrestling scene across the globe is all set to improve, as the Champion will traverse the planet, finding challengers across the world.

