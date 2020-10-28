Tracy Smothers passes away

It's been reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Tracy Smothers passed away this morning. In November 2019, Smothers announced he had lymphoma. In recent weeks, Smothers was dealing with heart-related issues and was pending hernia surgery.

Tracy Smothers had a long career spanning from WCW, Smokey Mountain Wrestling, WWF, ECW, TNA, and ran the independent scene until retirement.

Smothers, a native to Springfield, Tennesse, was the first to go to state for wrestling in his high school. Smothers' professional wrestling career started in a Memphis promotion on Saturday mornings on a local tv station. After working in Florida Championship Wrestling and Continental Wrestling Federation, Smothers and partner Steve Armstrong would make their way to WCW.

The legendary career of Tracy Smothers

While in World Championship Wrestling, Smothers and Armstrong competed as The Southern Boys and Young Pistols. As a team, Smothers and Armstrong were one-time WCW United States Tag Team Champions. The team had a long feud with fellow southerners The Fabulous Freebirds. Smothers' last match in WCW came in 1992 at Clash of the Champions.

After leaving WCW, Smothers went on to spend three years in Jim Cornette's Smokey Mountain Wrestling. Smothers had notable feuds with The Heavenly Bodies, "Prime Time" Brian Lee, The Gangstas, and Chris Candido. When SMW folded, Smothers spent a little time in United States Wrestling Association before heading to the WWF.

Tracy Smothers made his way into the WWF in 1996. While in WWF for two years, Smothers went by Freddie Joe Floyd. The name was a rib on the Brisco brothers Gerald and Jack. WWF billed him from Bowlegs, Oklahoma, which is where the Briscos were born. Freddie Joe Floyd came from Jack's real name, Fred Joe Brisco, and Gerald's real name, Floyd Gerald Brisco.

Smothers was used primarily in WWF to put over new talents such as Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Steve Austin. Smothers did score a pinfall victory over Bradshaw in his debut and even managed to defeat Helmsley via count-out thanks to Mr. Perfect.

When his time was up in WWF, Smothers went to Extreme Championship Wrestling. While in ECW, Smothers was part of the Full Blooded Italians (FBI). While in ECW, Smothers alongside Little Guido became ECW Tag Team Champions. Smothers was with ECW until 2000. Smothers would later have a short stint in TNA being part of their ECW reunion show. Tracy Smothers also joined Extreme Violence 2.0 (EV 2.0)

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Tracy Smothers. Rest in peace.