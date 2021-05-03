World Qualifiers: Final chance for Indian wrestlers to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 

Indian wrestlers will have a final shot at winning quotas for the Tokyo Olympics when they compete at the World Qualifiers in Bulgaria. Amit Dhankar and Gurpreet Singh are among the 12 wrestlers who will represent India in the qualifying event, scheduled to be held from May 6 to 9.

As the quadrennial event draws near, the race to qualify for the Olympics across disciplines is heating up. Indian wrestlers will be eager to give a better account of themselves at the World Qualifiers in the hope of adding a few more berths to their kitty.

India will aim to add a few more berths at World Qualifiers

Indian wrestlers made hay at the Asian Olympic qualification tournament in Kazakhstan earlier this month as two of them sealed Olympic berths.

Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik will join Vinesh Phogat at the Tokyo Olympics after they chalked up impressive wins in their respective categories in the qualifier. The duo are among a new crop of athletes who are re-igniting India's hopes for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Deepak Punia have already cemented their places for the quadrennial event in the men's freestyle category. India has so far bagged a total of six Olympic quotas in the discipline.

Men: Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg)

Women: Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg)

Advertisement

Indian contingent for World Qualifiers

Freestyle

Men: Amit Dhankar (74kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg)

Women: Seema (50kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Greco Roman

Sachin Rana (60kg), Aashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Naveen Kumar (130kg)

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: With under 100 days left, will India secure a century of berths at the Games?