NGW Wrestling returns to Hull City

Fresh from being named one of Hull City Hall’s most popular shows, New Generation Wrestling returns to the venue for its huge pre-Christmas extravaganza.

NGW Eternal Glory will see championships decided and unique six-man tables match where the winning team will be the first to slam an opponent through a wooden table!

NGW, listed in Hull City Hall’s best-selling events of 2017, will be looking to pack the venue once again for their action-packed show on Friday, December 14.

ITV wrestling star ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum will headline the star-studded event as he defends the NGW Undisputed Championship against Rampage Brown.

The heroic Sysum captured the NGW Title at the September Hull City Hall show, defeating local star ‘The Showstealer’ Nathan Cruz.

Sysum and Rampage have history, having battled each other on the WOS Wrestling television series on ITV this summer.

Meanwhile, Cruz will look to rebound from his defeat last time out when he takes on the popular former reality show contestant Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted.

Maxted shot to fame on the hit ITV show Love Island but since then has become one of the country’s best up-and-coming pro wrestlers.

The tables match will pit the team of SAS (Sam Bailey and Soner Dursun) and their partner ‘Sweet’ Stevie Aaron against the fearsome trio of The Riot Squad and their manager Gilligan Gordon.

Aaron - the regular Master of Ceremonies at Hull City Hall - is a popular figure at NGW shows. But his actual wrestling experience is minimal. NGW fans will be hoping ‘Sweet’ Stevie survives this dangerous match in one piece!

NGW Eternal Glory will also star local favourite ‘The Amazing’ Matt Myers and Hull’s undefeated prodigy ‘The Standout’ Lucas Steel, as well as a grudge match between ‘The Heavyweight House of Pain’ Stixx and ‘The Unique’ Jake McCluskey.

Doors open at 6.15pm and tickets are available at www.britishwrestling.tv and Hull City Hall Box Office on 01482 300306.

For more information go to www.ngwuk.com.