NJPW: King of Pro-Wrestling Results, Winners, and Video Highlights (8th October, 2018)

LIJ reveal their new member at King of Pro-Wrestling!

New Japan Pro Wrestling kicked off October with its annual King of Pro Wrestling event and what a card the Japanese wrestling promotion were looking to treat fans to with Evil Vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Kushida Vs. Marty Scurll for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title and the huge main event between Kenny Omega, Cody and Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

However there was much more happening on the night with Will Ospreay making his intentions known for Taichi's Never Openweight Championship, Los Ingobernables De Japon revealing their new member, a guaranteed new champion for the Junior Heavyweight Title and the Evil Vs. Zack Sabre Jr match being derailed by a surprise return

We have all the twists and turns, all the potential title changes and all of the match results for New Japan Pro Wrestling's King of Pro-Wrestling event that took place on 8th October 2018. So without further ado, here they are!

#1 Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) Vs. Tiger Mask and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match

Can the legends become tag-team champions?

The match involved a lot of hot tags between Tiger Mask and Liger with the Suzuki Gun duo isolating the two masked legends in the ring. The heels also tried several times to unmask Tiger Mask and Liger, thankfully to no avail!

The two icons were able to get most of their signature moves in to keep the crowd happy but unfortunately, they weren't able to overcome their Suzuki-Gun opponents and the champions retained.

Result: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru Def. Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and Tiger Mask to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

As much as this was the result that made sense I have to admit that I was rooting for Liger and Mask to pull off an upset and pick up the victory! Alas, it was not to be.

