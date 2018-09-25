NJPW News: Full match card revealed for Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Fighting Spirit Unleashed promises to be another historic NJPW event

New Japan Pro Wrestling will make its grand return to the United States of America later this Sunday, as the promotion gears up for yet another historic show at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. Earlier today, NJPW finally revealed the much-awaited full match card for the show.

Following a successful G1 Specials at the legendary Cow Palace in San Francisco earlier in the year, NJPW are all set to make their return to the United States of America, this time promoting their upcoming event, Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

As previously noted, new NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes has been heavily advertised as one of the main attractions for the show, as he gets set to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, whereas his fellow Bullet Club stablemates Matt and Nick Jackson will also defend their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Bullet Club OGs Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

NJPW have revealed the full match card for their upcoming show billed as Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which goes down at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California this Sunday.

The main event of the show will feature current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teaming up with his fellow tag team partner Kota Ibushi, as The Golden Lovers prepare to take on the team of CHAOS represented by Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. This will also be the first time Okada and Omega will face-off in the US.

Elsewhere, ROH superstars Chris Sabin, Jeff Cobb, and Flip Gordon will also compete in a six-man tag team match, even as arch-rivals Marty Scurll and Will Ospreay battle it out for a spot in the finals of the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

Below is the full card for Fighting Spirit Unleashed:

ACH, Jushin Liger, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH)

Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Hangman Page) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Chaos (Beretta, Chuckie T, & Hirooki Goto) vs. Chris Sabin, Flip Gordon, & Jeff Cobb

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith, Jr., Lance Archer, & Zack Sabre, Jr.)

Chaos (Gedo & Jay White) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA

Marty Scurll vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semifinal Match)

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson- IWGP Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

NJPW: Fighting Spirit Unleashed will take place on the 30th of September, live from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.