NJPW News: Full match card revealed for King of Pro Wrestling

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
42   //    02 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST

Full set of matches for KOPW has been revealed
Full set of matches for KOPW has been revealed

What's the story?

Following yet another successful show in the US on Sunday, New Japan Pro Wrestling has now revealed the full match card for their next big pay-per-view, King of Pro Wrestling, which takes place in one week time.

In case you didn't know...

This past Sunday at Long Beach, California, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted their inaugural Fighting Spirit Unleashed show at the Walter Pyramid, in what turned out to be yet another historic event for the promotion.

The show was headlined by a mouthwatering tag team match between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, who teamed up with his fellow Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi, to take on the dynamic CHAOS duo Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii.

Elsewhere on the card, we also witnessed NWA World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes make history by becoming a double champion, as he captured the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship as well. Whereas, his fellow Bullet Club Elite stablemate Marty Scurll booked himself in the finals of the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship bout following a huge win over Will Ospreay.

The heart of the matter

The full match card for next week's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling has been revealed earlier today and as noted, several top stars will feature on the show, including members from all four big factions of NJPW, in the form of The Bullet Club, CHAOS, Suzuki Gun, and Los Ingobernables de Japon, who will be introducing a brand new member next week.

As per previously confirmed, the main event of the show will feature Kenny Omega defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi and Cody Rhodes in a mouthwatering triple threat match. In the co-main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi will put his IWGP Heavyweight Championship contract on the line against Jay White.

A new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will also be crowned as Marty Scurll battles Kushida, whereas, Suzuki Gun duo of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will defend their IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles against the veteran team of Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask V.

Below is the full match card for NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling:

#1. Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask- IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

#2. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare

#3. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Will Ospreay) vs. Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Takashi Iizuka)

#4. Bullet Club Elite (The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens) vs. Bullet Club OG (Guerillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori)

#5. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Roppongi 3K) vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, and Mr. X)

#6. EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

#7. KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

#8. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White- Wrestle Kingdom 13 title shot briefcase

#9. Kenny Omega vs. Cody vs. Kota Ibushi- IWGP Heavyweight Championship

What's next?

NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling will take place on the 8th of October, 2018 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

