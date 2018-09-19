NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi criticizes Kenny Omega and his in-ring skills

The Ace isn't a fan of Omega

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran and former seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently in a conversation with a local Japanese radio station and during the interview, The Ace of the Universe reserved some harsh words for current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi made history by winning his third G1 Climax Tournament and subsequently earned his official ticket to the main event of next year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 event at the Tokyo Dome.

Tanahashi, who is a former seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, is certainly no stranger to the Tokyo Dome main event, having previously headlined NJPW's annual Wrestle Kingdom show on numerous occasions.

The Ace is currently in preparation for yet another Tokyo Dome main event, as he is all set to go head-to-head for just the second time against arch-rival and Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega, with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The heart of the matter

Hiroshi Tanahashi is currently scheduled to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title contract against Kazuchika Okada this Sunday, which is likely to be followed up by yet another defense against former IWGP US Champion Jay White. However, Tanahashi, apparently, isn't too concerned about his upcoming matches against the two CHAOS associates and is rather looking forward to his clash against The Best Bout Machine on the 4th of January, 2018.

In a recent interview with a local Japanese radio station, Tanahashi seemed to be pretty sceptical about Omega and had some harsh words for the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and his in-ring style.

.@tanahashi1_100 says “Kenny’s puroresu is like watching a movie with no Kishotenketsu (dramatic arc of traditional Japanese narratives).” He feels that the last 5 minutes of a Kenny match is all that matters, because there’s no story. - Via @sumidab local radio. #njpw #goace — TheLionMarks (@TheLionMarks) September 15, 2018

“Kenny’s puroresu is like watching a movie with no Kishotenketsu (dramatic arc of traditional Japanese narratives).”

Additionally, Tanahashi also criticized Kenny Omega's leadership skills and noted that he appreciated former leaders Prince Devitt and AJ Styles, whereas Omega is someone who mostly tries to do things for himself.

.@tanahashi1_100 respected Bullet Club’s 1st and 2nd leaders, Price Devitt and AJ Styles, because they were completely dedicated to Bullet Club. Tanahshi doesn’t like Kenny’s attitude on trying to own everything. - Via @sumidab local radio. #njpw #goace #aceage — TheLionMarks (@TheLionMarks) September 15, 2018

What's next?

Hiroshi Tanahashi will be squaring off against his biggest NJPW rival Kazuchika Okada this Sunday at the on-going Destruction tour.