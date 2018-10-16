NJPW News: In-depth look at all 8 teams competing in the first ever Super Jr. Tag League

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will enter the Super Jr. Tag League as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Much like every year, New Japan Pro Wrestling has once again lined up eight of the finest Junior Heavyweight Tag Teams from all around the globe who are all set to take part in the first ever NJPW: Super Jr. Tag League.

In case you didn't know...

Inaugurated in 2010 by NJPW, the single-elimination Super Jr. Tag Tournament has quite certainly become of the highly entertaining Professional Wrestling Tournaments of all time, thanks to the outstanding high-flying athletes who have been constantly delivering some equally entertaining Jr. Heavyweight matches throughout the years.

The first ever Super Jr. Tag Tournament was won by the duo of El Samurai & Koji Kanemoto and throughout the years the likes of The Young Bucks, reDrgaon, Roppongi Vice, and Ricochet and Sydal have all won the prestigious Super Jr. Tag Tournament.

The heart of the matter

The first ever NJPW: Super Jr. Tag League will as usual feature eight of the most exciting Jr. Heavyweight Tag Teams, however, unlike previous years, this year's tournament will feature all eight teams in round-robin competition and the winner will not be determined via single elimination.

All eight teams must compete against each other and the final two teams with maximum points on board will face-off against each other in the final at the upcoming Power Struggle show.

That being said, here is an in-depth look at the all the eight teams which will be competing in the first-ever Super Jr. Tag League:

Bushi and Shingo Takagi (Los Ingobernables de Japon)

Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori (Bullet Club)

Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and Tiger Mask V

Kushida and Chris Sabin

ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi

Sho and Yoh (Roppongi 3K)

Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (Suzuki-Gun)

What's next?

NJPW: Power Struggle will take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 and will also be the host of the finals of this year's Super Jr. Tag League.