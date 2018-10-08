×
NJPW News: Jay White joins OG Bullet Club at King of Pro Wrestling

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
140   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:50 IST

Nearly a year after being offered a position in Bullet Club, Switchblade finally joins...The Tongans


What's the Story?

Jay White was unable to defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi at King of Pro Wrestling to earn the main event spot at Wrestle Kingdom 13, but the Switchblade was the topic of the night after joining the OG Bullet Club.

In Case You Didn't Know

Kenny Omega offered Jay White a spot in Bullet Club earlier this year, but White declined the offer in order to join Chaos.

After Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada faced off at Destruction in Kobe, White attacked both men and formally ended his alliance with Chaos.


The Heart of the Matter

White faced Tanahashi tonight for the opportunity to take his match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Despite a hard-fought match, and White & Gedo using every dirty tactic he had available, The Ace defeated The Switchblade with a roll-up pin and retained his IWGP Championship match.

White and Gedo assaulted Tanahashi after the match which lead to Okada coming down to the ring to help his former rival and to get revenge on White.

Okada went to attack Gedo, but his brother Jado tried to calm him down, leading to the Bullet Club OGs to run to the ring to lay out Okada.

But the biggest shocker to come out of this attack was White uniting with the OG members of Bullet Club and formally joining the group he turned down months ago.

What's Next?

The Switchblade has been at the center of most controversy in NJPW and makes an interesting addition to the Bullet Club OGs.

With his chances at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship gone, it will be interesting to see what title he goes after next and when he'll cross paths with Okada again.

