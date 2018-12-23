×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Jay White officially named new leader of Bullet Club

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
258   //    23 Dec 2018, 08:42 IST

Jay White becomes the fourth leader of the famous faction.
Jay White becomes the fourth leader of the famous faction.

What's the story?

Back at King of Pro Wrestling, Jay White joined the Bullet Club faction in NJPW after attacking former Chaos stablemate, Kazuchika Okada.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He mentioned in following interviews that he wasn't the new leader of the Bullet Club.

Well, apparently things have changed.

SEScoops.com carried a tweet from Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga stating that White is officially the new leader of the popular faction.

In case you missed it . . .

The leader of the Bullet Club has often become one of the top three or four wrestlers in the NJPW promotion.

It happened with Prince Devitt, AJ Styles and Kenny Omega. Omega offered White a spot in the group in January of last year, but White declined.

Instead, he beat Omega for the IWGP United States Championship after joining Chaos. With the recent split of the Bullet Club into the Elite and Firing Squad factions, a new leader was ultimately going to be named.

Most of the Elite were finishing up their commitments to NJPW in order to become free agents. That's why the two factions of the Bullet Club split up and why White was finally named the new leader of the club.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

SEScoops.com reported that Tama Tonga made things official when he sent out this tweet:

Tonga followed that up with another tweet:

The Bullet Club fracture was caused in part because Tonga felt that Omega and Cody felt that they were above the group, hence why they named themselves the Elite.

What's next?

With the new year just around the corner, some other new members might join the faction. White's new Switchblade gimmick helped him rise through the ranks, so much so that NJPW felt he would be great as the new leader of one of its most popular factions.

Tonga and White embrace after demolishing Okada in the middle of the ring.
Tonga and White embrace after demolishing Okada in the middle of the ring.

So much turnover has happened with the stable this year, so it might take some time for the faction to regain its footing.

They still have the Guerillas of Destiny and Bad Luck Fale in the group, so as long as those three wrestlers are a part of it, it has life.

Some fans have asked Tonga about 'what happened to no leaders' in the Bullet Club, but he must have changed his tune.

Strap in for what should be an interesting year in NJPW and pro wrestling in general.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Bullet Club Bad Luck Fale Tama Tonga
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
NJPW News: Bullet Club adds a new Junior Heavyweight...
RELATED STORY
5 Next possible directions for The Bullet Club OGs...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jay White joins OG Bullet Club at King of Pro...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Full match card revealed for King of Pro...
RELATED STORY
NJPW: King of Pro-Wrestling Results, Winners, and Video...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: New champions crowned at NJPW: Fighting Spirit...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Future IWGP World Heavyweight Title Challengers
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Full match card revealed for Fighting Spirit...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega Discusses His "Competitive...
RELATED STORY
Predicting all the 8 teams for NJPW: Super Jr. Tag...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us