NJPW News: Kenny Omega defeats Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi to retain IWGP Championship

The Best Bout Machine Wins Again

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi and Cody Rhodes enter the ring with the IWGP Championship and the Tokyo Dome on their minds, but only Omega would walk away victorious.

The match started with Ibushi and Omega attempting Pinfalls on Rhodes, but the match would come down to Rhodes and Omega after Rhodes hit Ibushi with a Suplex and tossing him over the barricade and into a table.

Omega and Rhodes attempted to work together to beat Ibushi, but Rhodes snuck a roll-up pin for a nearfall, leading to Omega and Rhodes going back and forth.

Ibushi would eventually regain control and attempt his Triangle Moonsault on Rhodes, but was cut off and almost hit with a Cross Rhodes on the apron.

Omega made the save for Ibushi and threw Rhodes into a table, while Ibushi hit a beautiful Corkscrew Moonsault to take out his long-time rival and teammate.

Eventually, Ibushi and Omega made it back to the ring and began to trade blows back and forth until Omega his a Snap Dragon Suplex.

Ibushi climbed the top rope, but was pushed to the floor by Rhodes who made his way back into the match.

Omega attempted another One Winged Angel on Ibushi, but the Golden Star would counter with a lawn dart into Rhodes, who was hung up in the corner.

Eventually, Omega would hit two V-Triggers on Ibushi and Rhodes and went for the One-Winged Angel on Rhodes, but was countered by a powerbomb-german suplex combo from Rhodes and Ibushi.

Rhodes eventually brought out a table and put Omega through it by pushing him off the top rope.

Ibushi would regain control and hit Rhodes with the Kamigoye, but Omega jumped in the ring and prevented him from landing the final pin count from the referee.

Omega attempted to apologize to Ibushi, but this eventually lead to both men trading blows and delivering a hard right to Rhodes, knocking him out.

Rhodes threw Ibushi out of the ring and hit Omega with Cross Rhodes, but the pin was broken up by Ibushi. He then hit Ibushi with a reverse pile driver, but Omega interrupted the pinfall.

The American Nightmare ran to outside and grabbed a chair, but Ibushi prevented it and threw Rhodes out of the ring.

Omega would take advantage of this by hittting a V-Trigger on Ibushi and landing the One-Winged Angel for the victory.

After the match, Omega congratulated his friends on a job well-done, Tanahashi made his way to the ring and told Omega that they would settle things at the Tokyo Dome.

The next time Omega and Tanahashi will cross paths will be next year at Wrestle Kingdom 13 when The Ace of New Japan battles the Best Bout Machine for the coveted IWGP Championship.

