NJPW News: Kenny Omega responds to Hiroshi Tanahashi's recent criticism

Kenny Omega has finally opened up about Tanahashi's recent comments

What's the story?

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega recently took to his official Twitter handle to respond to former seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Omega's NJPW nemesis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, who recently decided to criticize Kenny Omega's in-ring work.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent interview with a local Japanese radio station, G1 Climax 28 winner Hiroshi Tanahashi weighed in with his honest opinions on current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega by claiming that The Ace apparently isn't a fan of Omega's in-ring work.

According to Tanahashi, he feels that Kenny Omega's matches apparently seem to lack perfect storytelling and only matter the most in the final five minutes. The Ace, in addition, also seemed to be pretty skeptical about Omega's leadership skills, claiming that he only seems to care about himself in his own way.

The heart of the matter

There's certainly no doubt in the fact that Omega is quite arguably one of the best in-ring performers of this generation and by this point, almost the entirety of the Pro Wrestling World has become familiar with Omega's work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and on the Independent circuit as well.

And, following Hiroshi Tanahashi's latest comments about Kenny Omega, the latter went on to respond to The Ace in a perfect manner, via his official Twitter handle, as The Best Bout Machine stated on social media that, till date, he has won more MOTY awards than Tanahashi has had hair transplant surgeries.

In addition, Omega also weighed in on the upcoming showdown between Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada and definitely seemed to be pretty savage about it!

Strange accusation to make considering I’ve won more MOTY awards than Tana’s had hair transplant surgeries. Can’t wait for Tana vs Okada 71! I swear watching the same recycled match will be just as good in even slower motion! 😇 https://t.co/CQGZP54AKB — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 19, 2018

What's next?

Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his G1 Climax 28 briefcase against Kazuchika Okada this Sunday at the on-going Destruction Tour and will officially look to secure his Tokyo Dome main event spot against Kenny Omega on the 4th of January, 2018.