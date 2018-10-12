NJPW News: Kenny Omega reveals that he is suffering from a fractured rib

Kenny Omega is suffering from a fractured rib

What's the story?

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has revealed that he has been suffering from a rib injury but apparently has refused to take time off from Pro Wrestling due to the fact that he doesn't want to disrespect his championship belt.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is currently coming off his third successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense when he successfully defended the belt against his fellow comrades Kota Ibushi and Cody Rhodes in a triple threat match at King of Pro Wrestling.

Omega, who won the IWGP Heavyweight Title off Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9, has now booked his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 as he prepares to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against former seven-time champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The heart of the matter

During a recent Being The Elite Twitch feed, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega revealed that his foot is seemingly doing a lot better, but his ribs seem to be fractured at the moment of time.

"The foot is doing much better, it is my rib that is fractured right now.”- Omega explained.

In addition, Omega stated that his ribs are in a pretty bad condition at the moment but despite that, 'The Best Bout Machine' has vowed that he isn't willing to take time off from in-ring competition because being the Heavyweight Champion on the company, Omega isn't keen on disrespecting the belt or himself.

“My ribs are in a bad way, but what can you do … right? I’m not one of those guys that likes to try to brag. Like, ‘Hey, look. I’m injured and I’m so tough I’m gonna keep fighting.’ It’s not like that at all. It’s just you gotta do what you gotta do. You just gotta go when you’re the champ, ya know? You can’t disrespect the belt. You can’t take days off.”

What's next?

Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to compete in a tag team match alongside his fellow Golden Lover tag team partner Kota Ibushi at next month's Power Struggle show.