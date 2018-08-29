NJPW News: Kenny Omega tops PWI 500 this year

The cover for the PWI 500 Wrestlers edition

What's the story?

Famed magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated releases a list of the world's top 500 wrestlers of the year annually. The cover for this year has been released and Kenny Omega has been revealed to bag the coveted #1 spot.

In Case You Didn't Know

Kenny Omega is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He won the title from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9 in a no time limit best 2 out of 3 falls match back in June. The match was given a record 7 stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It is also the only 7-star match in history. Omega and Okada finished off a 4 match rivalry which began back at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Heart of the Matter

The PWI 500 ranks every wrestler from every promotion in the world. They rank the wrestlers according to their success in their respective promotions as if pro wrestling was an actual sport. The list is often controversial but always manages to be the most talked about thing for a few weeks after its launch.

According to SEScoops.com, Kenny Omega tops the list and the top 10 are as follows:

Kenny Omega AJ Styles Kazuchika Okada Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins Braun Strowman Roman Reigns Cody Tetsuya Naito The Miz

The entire list will soon become available on the official Pro Wrestling Illustrated website here.

What's Next?

The entire list should be released sometime down the year and we should find all our favorite wrestlers who didn't make the top ten on there. Kenny Omega is the second non-WWE/WCW wrestler to ever top the PWI Top 500 list after Kazuchika Okada last year.

Hopefully, the tag on the cover doesn't mean anything too serious. Although Omega joining WWE could revolutionize the business as we know it.