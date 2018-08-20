Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling announces a four man tournament to crown a new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
36   //    20 Aug 2018, 21:12 IST

These four men will battle it out among themselves to crown a new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion

What's the story?

As per confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling management, Los Ingobernables de Japon member Hiromu Takahashi has officially vacated the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship after suffering a broken neck at Strong Style Evolved.

However, NJPW is now all set to crown a brand new champion as they have announced a four man tournament to crown a new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

In case you didn't know...

At this year's NJPW: Dominion 6.9 event, Los Ingobernables de Japon's Hiromu Takahashi successfully captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship by defeating now former champion Will Ospreay.

Following Hiromu's win, 'The Ticking Time Bomb' successfully went on to defend his title at the Cow Palace against arch-rival Dragon Lee, however during the match, Takahashi unfortunately suffered a broken neck because of a botched Phoenix Plex from Lee.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, New Japan Pro Wrestling took to their official website, and various social media sites to confirm a four man tournament between former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions - Kushida, Bushi, Marty Scurll, and Will Ospreay.

As noted, the two semi-final matches for the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship will take place on the upcoming NJPW: Destruction tour, as four of the company's very best Jr. Heavyweights will look forward to battling it out among themselves in order to determine the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

What's next?

The first match for the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship will take place on September 23 between former five time champion Kushida and Hiromu Takahashi's fellow LIJ stablemate, Bushi.

The second match of the tournament will see arch-rivals Marty Scurll and Will Ospreay lock horns once again, this time at NJPW's next US Show called Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

Ospreay, who is a former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, will look forward to defying the odds once again to capture the title belt he once lost to Scurll. However, 'The Villain' will be one of the toughest challenges to overcome for 'The Aerial Assassin'.

Who is your best bet for the next NJPW IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion? Have your say in the comments.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us