NJPW News: New Los Ingobernables de Japon member revealed

Welcome to LIJ, Shingo Takagi

What's the story?

At tonight's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling event, Los Ingobernables de Japon revealed their brand new member in the form of veteran Shingo Takagi, who not only joined LIJ but also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the process.

In case you didn't know...

Shingo Takagi is mostly known for his work for Dragon Gate where he made his debut in 2004 after graduating as a Dragon Gate dojo trainee. Takagi, who competed for Dragon Gate for a total of 14 years, established himself as one of the most experienced veterans' of the business having won almost every single available championship in Dragon Gate.

Takagi, a former four-time Open The Dream Gate Champion, also competed for Ring of Honor in the past, where he was a one-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and also worked for top Japanese promotion in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he is a former GHC Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion as well.

The heart of the matter

At this year's G1 Specials in San Fransisco, Los Ingobernables de Japon Jr. Heavyweight and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a devastating neck injury which forced him out of action for a total of nine months, also resulting in Hiromu being stripped of his Jr. Heavyweight Title in the process.

With Hiromu Takahashi on the sidelines, LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito announced that a sixth member would be revealed at today's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling and during LIJ's scheduled six-man tag team match against CHAOS, Mr. X was revealed to be non-other than Shingo Takagi.

On his debut for NJPW and in his first official match as a member of LIJ, Takagi went on to pick up the win for his team by pinning CHAOS Jr. Heavyweight Sho.

What's next?

Shingo Takagi recently departed from Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling, where he recently competed in a tag team match against former WWE star, the returning Neville, in his first match back at the promotion.

Takagi, however, has now signed with NJPW and will represent LIJ moving forward.