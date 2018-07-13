NJPW News: Rey Mysterio is set to make a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 109 // 13 Jul 2018, 14:20 IST

Mysterio will compete for NJPW on the final day of G1 28

What’s the story?

As per first confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling on their official social media sites, former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. will be making his return to the promotion during the upcoming G1 Climax Tournament and is all set to compete in his second ever match in an NJPW ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Rey Mysterio made his NJPW debut at this year’s Dominion 6.9 event when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with NJPW legends Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jushin “Thunder” Liger and faced-off in a six-man tag team match against Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page.

Mysterio’s first outing in an NJPW ring however eventually ended in disappointment, as Cody and co. spoiled the party for ‘The Master of The 619’ by picking up a huge win for The Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

After his disappointing loss to The Bullet Club in his first match for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Rey Mysterio is now all set to make his return to the promotion later this month, as several top NJPW superstars are all set for the 28th annual Grand One Climax Tournament, in order to determine the challenger for the IWGP Heavyweight title at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event.

Full lineup for G1 CLIMAX 28!!! Kenny faces Ibushi in a tag team match on August 10th! Rey Mysterio Jr. and Pro-Wrestler Sengoku Enbu set for action on August 12th!https://t.co/iUVb1aWjdE#njpw #g128 pic.twitter.com/PKThri6O1o — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 13, 2018

Mysterio on the other hand, will be competing in his second ever NJPW match as he gets set to face-off against pro wrestler Sengoku Enbu on the final night of the 2018 G1 Climax.

What’s next?

Rey Mysterio’s next NJPW appearance will take place on the 12th of August at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo as 20 of NJPW’s best heavyweight wrestlers prepare themselves for the biggest wrestling tournament in the world. Several other tag team matches have also been confirmed for the finals of the G1 28.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio win his second ever NJPW bout? Have your say in the comments.